Almanac - Monday 3/9/20

Today is Monday, the 9th of March of 2020...

It is the 69th day of the year.

297 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

239 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(7 months and 25 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:28 am

and sunset will be at 7:13 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:20 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:26 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:53 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:38 am

and the next low tide at 6:12 pm.

The Moon is currently 99.7% visible; a Full Moon

This month’s moon is called The Full Worm Moon.

The ground begins to soften and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of robins. This has also been called the Sap Moon, as it marks the time when maple sap begins to flow and the annual tapping of maple trees begins.

Next Full Moon: Mar 9, 2020 at 10:47 am

Next New Moon: Mar 24, 2020 at 2:28 am

Next Moonset: Today at 7:49 am

Moon Direction: 253.32° WSW↑

Moon Altitude: 34.88°

Moon Distance: 222282 mi

Today is…

Amerigo Vespucci Day

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci, Italian cartographer and explorer (d. 1512)

Bang-Clang Day

Barbie Day

1959 – The Barbie doll makes its debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.

Commonwealth Day

False Teeth Day

Fill Our Staplers Day

Get Over It Day

Joe Franklin Day

National Crabmeat Day

National Meatball Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Panic Day

Today is also…

Teachers' Day or Eid Al Moalim in Lebanon

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

March 9, 1959 – The first Barbie doll debuts. The fashion toy has become a symbol of both female empowerment and unrealistic beauty standards.

March 9, 1910 – Sue Lee is born. The San Francisco labor organizer led a 15-week strike against a garment factory, fighting for better working conditions and increased wages.

March 9, 1928 – Graciela Olivarez is born. The first woman and Latina graduate from Notre Dame Law School, she fought for Mexican-American rights and worked to decrease poverty.

1863 – Mary Harris Armor, American suffragist (d. 1950)

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (d. 1962)

Also on this day in history…

1815 – Francis Ronalds describes the first battery-operated clock in the Philosophical Magazine.

1841 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in the United States v. The Amistad case that captive Africans who had seized control of the ship carrying them had been taken into slavery illegally.

1842 – Giuseppe Verdi's third opera, Nabucco, receives its première performance in Milan; its success establishes Verdi as one of Italy's foremost opera composers.

1842 – The first documented discovery of gold in California occurs at Rancho San Francisco, six years before the California Gold Rush.

1916 – Mexican Revolution: Pancho Villa leads nearly 500 Mexican raiders in an attack against the border town of Columbus, New Mexico.

1933 – Great Depression: President Franklin D. Roosevelt submits the Emergency Banking Act to Congress, the first of his New Deal policies.

1954 – McCarthyism: CBS television broadcasts the See It Now episode, "A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy", produced by Fred Friendly.

1960 – Dr. Belding Hibbard Scribner implants for the first time a shunt he invented into a patient, which allows the patient to receive hemodialysis on a regular basis.

1997 – Comet Hale–Bopp: Observers in China, Mongolia and eastern Siberia are treated to a rare double feature as an eclipse permits Hale-Bopp to be seen during the day.

2011 – Space Shuttle Discovery makes its final landing after 39 flights.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1890 – Vyacheslav Molotov, Russian politician and diplomat, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1986)

1902 – Will Geer, American actor (d. 1978)

1910 – Samuel Barber, American pianist and composer (d. 1981)

1918 – Mickey Spillane, American crime novelist (d. 2006)

1930 – Ornette Coleman, American saxophonist, violinist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2015)

1934 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1968)

1936 – Mickey Gilley, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1940 – Raul Julia, Puerto Rican-American actor (d. 1994)

1941 – Ernesto Miranda, American criminal (d. 1976)

1943 – Bobby Fischer, American chess player and author (d. 2008)

1954 – Bobby Sands, PIRA volunteer; Irish republican politician (d. 1981)

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

1969 – Kimberly Guilfoyle, American lawyer and journalist

1979 – Oscar Isaac, Guatemalan-American actor