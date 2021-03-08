Almanac - Monday 3/8/21

It is International Women's Day!

Today is Monday, the 8th of March, 2021

March 8 is the 67th day of the year



298 days remain until the end of the year.



12 days until spring begins



The sun rose at 6:30 am



and the sun sets at 6:12 pm.



Today we will have 11 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.



Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.



The first low tide was at 12:29 am at 3.06 feet



The first high tide was at 6:12 am at 5.90 feet



The next low tide at 1:36 pm at minus zero point 44 feet



and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 8:40 pm at 4.88 feet.



The Moon is currently --% visible; a Waning Crescent



We will have a New Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am



Today is!

International Women's Day!

Also known as International Working Women's Day



Today is also...

Commonwealth Day, or Empire Day



Fun Facts About Names Day



Girls Write Now Day



National Be Nasty Day



National Peanut Cluster Day



National Proofreading Day



1910 – French aviator Raymonde de Laroche

becomes the first woman to receive a pilot's license.



1917 – International Women's Day protests in Petrograd

mark the beginning of the February Revolution

(February 23 in the Julian calendar).



2018 – The first Aurat March

(social/political demonstration)

was held being International Women's Day

in Karachi, Pakistan,

since then annually held across Pakistan

and feminist slogan Mera Jism Meri Marzi

(My body, my choice),

in demand for women's right

to bodily autonomy

and against gender-based violence

came into vogue in Pakistan.



Some Women's History birthdays include...



Selma Fraiberg was born today in 1915.

She pursued groundbreaking studies of infant psychiatry

and normal child development,

and wrote The Magic Years,

a classic translated into 10 languages.



1924 – Addie L. Wyatt,

American civil rights activist and labor leader

(d. 2012)

She was the first African-American woman

elected international vice president

of a major labor union,

the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union.



Lilia Ann Abron,

an entrepreneur and chemical engineer,

was born today in 1945.

She was the first African American woman

to earn a PhD in chemical engineering.



Monica Helms,

a transgender activist,

author, and veteran of the United States Navy,

was born today in 1951.

She was also the creator of the Trans* Pride Flag.



1702 – Queen Anne, the younger sister of Mary II, becomes Queen regnant of England, Scotland, and Ireland



1836 – Harriet Samuel, English businesswoman and founder the jewellery retailer H. Samuel (d. 1908)



1892 – Juana de Ibarbourou, Uruguayan poet and author (d. 1979)



1896 – Charlotte Whitton, Canadian journalist and politician, 46th Mayor of Ottawa (d. 1975)



1902 – Louise Beavers, American actress and singer (d. 1962)



1909 – Beatrice Shilling, English motorcycle racer and engineer (d. 1990)



1910 – Claire Trevor, American actress (d. 2000)



1918 – Eileen Herlie, Scottish-American actress (d. 2008)



1922 – Cyd Charisse, American actress and dancer (d. 2008)



1936 – Sue Ane Langdon, American actress and singer



1939 – Lynn Seymour, Canadian ballerina and choreographer



1939 – Lidiya Skoblikova, Russian speed skater and coach



1942 – Ann Packer, English sprinter, hurdler, and long jumper



1943 – Susan Clark, Canadian actress and producer



1943 – Lynn Redgrave, English-American actress and singer (d. 2010)



1947 – Carole Bayer Sager, American singer-songwriter and painter



1951 – Dianne Walker, American tap dancer



1961 – Camryn Manheim, American actress



1972 – Lena Sundström, Swedish journalist and author



1990 – Petra Kvitová, Czech tennis player



1994 – Claire Emslie, Scottish footballer



1998 – Tali Darsigny, Canadian weightlifter



Also on this day in history....



1775 – An anonymous writer, thought by some to be Thomas Paine, publishes "African Slavery in America", the first article in the American colonies calling for the emancipation of slaves and the abolition of slavery.



1817 – The New York Stock Exchange is founded.



1936 – Daytona Beach and Road Course holds its first oval stock car race.



1971 – The Fight of the Century between Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali commences. Frazier wins in 15 rounds.



1979 – Philips demonstrates the compact disc publicly for the first time.



1983 – Cold War: While addressing a convention of Evangelicals, U.S. President Ronald Reagan labels the Soviet Union an "evil empire".



2014 – In one of aviation's greatest mysteries, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, carrying a total of 239 people, disappears en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.[31] The fate of the flight remains unknown.



Other birthdays today include...



1714 – Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, German pianist and composer (d. 1788)



1841 – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., American lawyer and jurist (d. 1935)



1859 – Kenneth Grahame, British author (d. 1932)



1907 – Konstantinos Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, President of Greece (d. 1998)



1911 – Alan Hovhaness, Armenian-American pianist and composer (d. 2000)



1930 – Douglas Hurd, English politician



1931 – John McPhee, American author and educator



1931 – Neil Postman, American author and social critic (d. 2003)



1935 – George Coleman, American saxophonist, composer, and bandleader



1937 – Richard Fariña, American singer-songwriter and author (d. 1966)



1937 – Juvénal Habyarimana, Rwandan politician, President of Rwanda (d. 1994)



1945 – Micky Dolenz, American singer-songwriter and actor



1948 – Jonathan Sacks, English rabbi, philosopher, and scholar (d. 2020)



1958 – Gary Numan, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer



1959 – Aidan Quinn, Irish-American actor



1976 – Freddie Prinze Jr., American actor, producer, and screenwriter



1996 – Matthew Hammelmann, Australian rules footballer