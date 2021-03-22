Almanac - Monday 3/22/21

Today is Gryffindor Pride Day...

Today is Monday, the 22nd of March, 2021

It is the 81st day of the year

284 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rises at 7:08 am

and the sun sets at 7:25 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 17 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:16 pm.

The first low tide will be at 12:11 am

The next low tide at 1:10 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:27 am

and the next high tide at 8:47 pm.

The Moon is currently 59.0% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 28th of March of 2021 at 11:48 am

Today is…

As Young as You Feel Day

Gryffindor Pride Day

National Bavarian Crêpes Day

National Goof-off Day

National Sing Out Day

Today is also…

Bihar Day (Bihar, India)

Emancipation Day or Día de la Abolición de la Esclavitud (Puerto Rico)

World Water Day

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

1638 – Anne Hutchinson is expelled from Massachusetts Bay Colony for religious dissent.

1872 – Illinois becomes the first state to require gender equality in employment.

March 23, 1917 – Virginia Woolf establishes the Hogarth Press with her husband, Leonard Woolf

1972 : The Equal Rights Amendment which provided for the legal equality of the sexes and prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex was passed by the U.S. Senate and sent to the states for ratification.

March 21, 1986 – Debi Thomas becomes first African American woman to win the World Figure Skating Championship

In 1997, Tara Lipinski, became the youngest women's World Figure Skating Champion. She was just 14 years and 9 months old.

Women’s Herstory birthdays include

1519 – Catherine Brandon, Duchess of Suffolk, English noblewoman (d. 1580)

1615 – Katherine Jones, Viscountess Ranelagh, British scientist (d. 1691)

1808 – Caroline Norton, English feminist, social reformer, and author (d. 1877)

1855 – Dorothy Tennant, British painter (d. 1926)

1884 – Lyda Borelli, Italian actress (d. 1959)

Ruth Page, began ballet in 1919, first American to be accepted into the Ballets Russes, first masterpiece as choreographer was “Frankie and Johnny” (1938), combined opera and ballet in a school for young dancers

March 22, 1899 (d. 1991)

1901 – Greta Kempton, Austrian-American painter (d. 1991)

1902 – Madeleine Milhaud, French actress and composer (d. 2008)

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Canadian author and educator (d. 1983)

March 23, 1908 -- Dominique De Menil, collector of modern art, medieval art and tribal artifacts, escaped Paris with her children and settled in Houston around 1942, strong supporter of civil rights, created Carter-Menil Human Rights Foundation with former President Jimmy Carter

1912 – Agnes Martin, Canadian-American painter and educator (d. 2004)

1917 – Virginia Grey, American actress (d. 2004)

1920 – Fanny Waterman, English pianist and educator, founded the Leeds International Pianoforte Competition (d. 2020)

1934 – May Britt, Swedish actress

1934 – Sheila Cameron, English lawyer and judge

1935 – Galina Gavrilovna Korchuganova, Russian-born Soviet test pilot and aerobatics champion (d. 2004)

1935 – Lea Pericoli, Italian tennis player and journalist

1949 – Fanny Ardant, French actress, director, and screenwriter

1957 – Stephanie Mills, American actress and singer

1963 – Deborah Bull, English ballerina

1963 – Susan Ann Sulley, English pop singer (The Human League)

1966 – Pia Cayetano, Filipino lawyer and politician

1976 – Kathryn Jean Lopez, American journalist

1985 – Kelli Waite, Australian swimmer

Also on this day in history…

1630 – The Massachusetts Bay Colony outlaws the possession of cards, dice, and gaming tables.

1871 – In North Carolina, William Woods Holden becomes the first governor of a U.S. state to be removed from office by impeachment.

1873 – The Spanish National Assembly abolishes slavery in Puerto Rico.

1895 – Before the Société pour L'Encouragement à l'Industrie, brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière demonstrate movie film technology publicly for the first time

1960 – Arthur Leonard Schawlow and Charles Hard Townes receive the first patent for a laser.

1972 – The United States Congress sends the Equal Rights Amendment to the states for ratification.

1972 – In Eisenstadt v. Baird, the United States Supreme Court decides that unmarried persons have the right to possess contraceptives.

1975 – A fire at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Decatur, Alabama causes a dangerous reduction in cooling water levels.

1993 – The Intel Corporation ships the first Pentium chips (80586), featuring a 60 MHz clock speed, 100+ MIPS, and a 64 bit data path.

2019 – Robert S. Mueller III delivers his report on the Russian government's influence on the election of Donald Trump in the 2016 United States presidential election.

2020 – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the country's largest ever self-imposed curfew, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19

2020 – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announces the country's first ever self-imposed curfew, in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Today’s birthdays include...

1887 – Chico Marx, American actor (d. 1961)

1908 – Louis L'Amour, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1988)

1912 – Karl Malden, American actor (d. 2009)

1920 – Werner Klemperer, German-American actor (d. 2000)

1923 – Marcel Marceau, French mime and actor (d. 2007)

1930 – Pat Robertson, American minister and broadcaster, founded the Christian Broadcasting Network

1930 – Stephen Sondheim, American composer and songwriter

1931 – Burton Richter, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2018)

1931 – William Shatner, Canadian actor

1933 – Abolhassan Banisadr, Iranian economist and politician, 1st President of Iran

1934 – Orrin Hatch, American lawyer and politician

1941 – Bruno Ganz, Swiss actor (d. 2019)

1943 – George Benson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Keegan-Michael Key, American actor, comedian, and writer