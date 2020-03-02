Almanac - Monday 3/2/20

It's Banana Cream Pie Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Monday, the 2nd of March of 2020.

It is the 62st day of the year

304 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until spring begins

Today is the Super Tuesday primary elections

246 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 1 day from today)

The sun rises at 6:38 am

and sunset will be at 6:06 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:07 am

and the next high tide will be at 6:49 pm.

The first low tide will be at 11:16 am

and the next low tide at 10:43 pm.

The Moon is 47.2% visible; the First Quarter

Moon Direction: 340.93° NNW↑

Moon Altitude: -31.19°

Moon Distance: 244590 mi

Next Full Moon: Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:47 am

Next New Moon: Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 2:28 am

Next Moonrise: Today at 11:03 am

Today is…

Casimir Pulaski Day

Fun Facts About Names Day

International Rescue Cat Day

National Banana Cream Pie Day

National Read Across America Day

Old Stuff Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day in Sri Lanka

Baloch Culture Day in Balochistan

Feast of 'Alá (Loftiness), First day of the 19th month of the Bahá'í calendar (Bahá'í Faith) and first day of the Baha'i Nineteen Day Fast

Jamahiriya Day in Libya

Peasants' Day in Myanmar

Texas Independence Day

1836 – Texas Revolution: The Declaration of independence of the Republic of Texas from Mexico is adopted.

Victory at Adwa Day in Ethiopia

The 2020 Women's History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” The theme honors "the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others."

March 2, 1903 – the Martha Washington Hotel opens in New York City, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women

Born on this day, March 2, 1887. Elizabeth Morrissey, public school and college educator, concentrated on labor issues including unemployment insurance in American Trade Unions, pressed women’s groups to get involved in social issues (d.1981)

March 2, 1950 – Karen Carpenter is born. The three-time Grammy-award winning singer and drummer brought attention to eating disorders, which affect 20 million women in the U.S.

Also on this day in history…

1791 – Long-distance communication speeds up with the unveiling of a semaphore machine in Paris.

1877 – U.S. presidential election, 1876: Just two days before inauguration, the U.S. Congress declares Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the election even though Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote on November 7, 1876.

1901 – United States Steel Corporation is founded as a result of a merger between Carnegie Steel Company and Federal Steel Company which became the first corporation in the world with a market capital over $1 billion.

1933 – The film King Kong opens at New York's Radio City Music Hall.

1937 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee signs a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, leading to unionization of the United States steel industry.

1961 – John F. Kennedy announces the creation of the Peace Corps in a nationally televised broadcast.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.

1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.

1989 – Twelve European Community nations agree to ban the production of all chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by the end of the century.

1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy President of the African National Congress.

1995 – Yahoo! is incorporated.

1998 – Data sent from the Galileo spacecraft indicates that Jupiter's moon Europa has a liquid ocean under a thick crust of ice.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1793 – Sam Houston, American soldier and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Texas (d. 1863)

1824 – Bedřich Smetana, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1884)

1859 – Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian-American author and playwright (d. 1916)

1900 – Kurt Weill, German-American pianist and composer (d. 1950)

1904 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (d. 1991)

1905 – Marc Blitzstein, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1917 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1986)

1922 – Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, American saxophonist (d. 1986)

1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate

1936 – John Tusa, Czech-English journalist and

1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)

1948 – Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1995)

1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian

1953 – Russ Feingold, American lawyer and politician

1962 – Jon Bon Jovi, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1963 – Alvin Youngblood Hart, American singer and guitarist

1968 – Daniel Craig, English actor and producer