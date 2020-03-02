Almanac - Monday 3/2/20

It's Banana Cream Pie Day...
Today is Monday, the 2nd of March of 2020.
It is the 62st day of the year
304 days remain until the end of the year.
Today is the Super Tuesday primary elections
246 days until presidential elections
Tuesday November 3, 2020
(8 months and 1 day from today)
The sun rises at 6:38 am
and sunset will be at 6:06 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:07 am
and the next high tide will be at 6:49 pm.
The first low tide will be at 11:16 am
and the next low tide at 10:43 pm.
The Moon is 47.2% visible; the First Quarter
Moon Direction: 340.93° NNW↑
Moon Altitude: -31.19°
Moon Distance: 244590 mi
Next Full Moon: Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:47 am
Next New Moon: Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 2:28 am
Next Moonrise: Today at 11:03 am
Today is…
National Read Across America Day
World Teen Mental Wellness Day
Today is also…
Baloch Culture Day in Balochistan
Feast of 'Alá (Loftiness), First day of the 19th month of the Bahá'í calendar (Bahá'í Faith) and first day of the Baha'i Nineteen Day Fast
1836 – Texas Revolution: The Declaration of independence of the Republic of Texas from Mexico is adopted.
Victory at Adwa Day in Ethiopia
The 2020 Women's History Month theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote.” The theme honors "the brave women who fought to win suffrage rights for women, and for the women who continue to fight for the voting rights of others."
March 2, 1903 – the Martha Washington Hotel opens in New York City, becoming the first hotel exclusively for women
Born on this day, March 2, 1887. Elizabeth Morrissey, public school and college educator, concentrated on labor issues including unemployment insurance in American Trade Unions, pressed women’s groups to get involved in social issues (d.1981)
March 2, 1950 – Karen Carpenter is born. The three-time Grammy-award winning singer and drummer brought attention to eating disorders, which affect 20 million women in the U.S.
Also on this day in history…
1791 – Long-distance communication speeds up with the unveiling of a semaphore machine in Paris.
1877 – U.S. presidential election, 1876: Just two days before inauguration, the U.S. Congress declares Rutherford B. Hayes the winner of the election even though Samuel J. Tilden had won the popular vote on November 7, 1876.
1901 – United States Steel Corporation is founded as a result of a merger between Carnegie Steel Company and Federal Steel Company which became the first corporation in the world with a market capital over $1 billion.
1933 – The film King Kong opens at New York's Radio City Music Hall.
1937 – The Steel Workers Organizing Committee signs a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, leading to unionization of the United States steel industry.
1961 – John F. Kennedy announces the creation of the Peace Corps in a nationally televised broadcast.
1962 – Wilt Chamberlain sets the single-game scoring record in the National Basketball Association by scoring 100 points.
1983 – Compact discs and players are released for the first time in the United States and other markets. They had previously been available only in Japan.
1989 – Twelve European Community nations agree to ban the production of all chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) by the end of the century.
1990 – Nelson Mandela is elected deputy President of the African National Congress.
1995 – Yahoo! is incorporated.
1998 – Data sent from the Galileo spacecraft indicates that Jupiter's moon Europa has a liquid ocean under a thick crust of ice.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1793 – Sam Houston, American soldier and politician, 1st President of the Republic of Texas (d. 1863)
1824 – Bedřich Smetana, Czech pianist and composer (d. 1884)
1859 – Sholem Aleichem, Ukrainian-American author and playwright (d. 1916)
1900 – Kurt Weill, German-American pianist and composer (d. 1950)
1904 – Dr. Seuss, American children's book writer, poet, and illustrator (d. 1991)
1905 – Marc Blitzstein, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)
1917 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 1986)
1922 – Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, American saxophonist (d. 1986)
1930 – Tom Wolfe, American journalist and author (d. 2018)
1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Russian lawyer and politician, President of the Soviet Union, Nobel Prize laureate
1936 – John Tusa, Czech-English journalist and
1942 – Lou Reed, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2013)
1948 – Rory Gallagher, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1995)
1952 – Laraine Newman, American actress and comedian
1953 – Russ Feingold, American lawyer and politician
1962 – Jon Bon Jovi, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor
1963 – Alvin Youngblood Hart, American singer and guitarist
1968 – Daniel Craig, English actor and producer