Almanac - Monday 3/15/21

Today is…

Today is also…

Women's Herstory Birthdays today include…

Harriet E. Wilson, one of the first female African-American novelists, was born today in 1825. Her novel Our Nig, or Sketches from the Life of a Free Black was published anonymously in 1859 in Boston.

Marion Cuthbert, who helped found the National Association of College Women to fight discrimination in higher education, was born today in 1896. She was secretary of the National Board of YWCA and member of NAACP and numerous peace and human rights boards.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice, was born today in 1933.

March 15, 1933 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg is born. She is the second female U.S. Supreme Court Justice and spent her legal career advocating for women’s rights before taking the bench.

Eva Longoria, a popular actress known for her role in the Desperate Housewives and numerous films, was born today in 1975. Her philanthropic work with PADRES Contra el Cancer has also helped millions of families affected by the illness. Longoria is a huge political activist championing equal pay and diversity in Hollywood among other causes.

Also on this day in history…

44 BC – The assassination of Julius Caesar takes place.

1783 – In an emotional speech in Newburgh, New York, George Washington asks his officers not to support the Newburgh Conspiracy. The plea is successful and the threatened coup d'état never takes place.

1927 – The first Women's Boat Race between the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge takes place on The Isis in Oxford.

1951 – Iranian oil industry is nationalized.

1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to the Selma crisis, tells U.S. Congress "We shall overcome" while advocating the Voting Rights Act.

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev is elected as the first President of the Soviet Union.

2019 – Beginning of the 2019–20 Hong Kong protests.

2019 – Approximately 1.4 million young people in 123 countries go on strike to protest climate change.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

