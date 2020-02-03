Almanac - Monday 2/3/20

Today is Monday, the 3rd of February of 2020...
It is the 34th day of the year.
332 days remain until the end of the year.
29 days until primaries
Tuesday March 3, 2020
(29 days from today)
274 days until presidential elections
Tuesday November 3, 2020
(8 months and 31 days from today)
The sun rises at 7:12 am
and sunset will be at 5:37 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.
The first high tide will be at 6:01 am
and the next high tide at 8:32 pm.
The only low tide of the day will be at 1:18 pm.
The Moon is 64.3% visible; a Waxing Gibbous
Moon Direction: 318.44° NW↑
Moon Altitude:-24.53°
Moon Distance: 243964 mi
Next Full Moon: Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11:33 pm
Next New Moon: Sunday February 23, 2020 at 7:32 am
Next Moonrise: Today 12:30 pm
Today is…
International Golden Retriever Day
National Football Hangover Day
National Patient Recognition Day
Today is also…
Day of the Virgin of Suyapa in Honduras
Four Chaplains Day, a Feast Day in the Episcopal Church
Communist Party Foundation Anniversary in Vietnam
Martyrs' Day in São Tomé and Príncipe
Battle of San Lorenzo Day in Argentina
On this day in African-American history…
1965 – Geraldine McCullough wins Widener Gold Medal for Sculpture
1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.
On this day in history…
1834 – Wake Forest University is established (as Wake Forest Institute) in North Carolina, United States.[3]
1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.
1918 – The Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco, California begins service as the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet (3,633 meters) long.
1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa.
1960 – British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan speaks of "a wind of change", signalling that his Government was likely to support decolonisation.
1984 – John Buster and the research team at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center announce history's first embryo transfer, from one woman to another resulting in a live birth.
1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1736 – Johann Georg Albrechtsberger, Austrian composer and theorist (d. 1809)
1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1847)
1811 – Horace Greeley, American journalist and politician (d. 1872)
1874 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, (d. 1946)
1894 – Norman Rockwell, American painter and illustrator (d. 1978)
1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (d. 1934)
1907 – James A. Michener, American author and philanthropist (d. 1997)
1909 – Simone Weil, French mystic and philosopher (d. 1943)
1918 – Joey Bishop, American actor and producer (d. 2007)
1925 – Shelley Berman, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)
1935 – Johnny "Guitar" Watson, American blues, soul, and funk singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1996)
1938 – Victor Buono, American actor (d. 1982
1943 – Shawn Phillips, American-South African singer-songwriter and guitarist
1949 – Jim Thorpe, American golfer
1950 – Morgan Fairchild, American actress
1969 – Beau Biden, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Delaware (d. 2015)