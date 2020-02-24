Almanac - Monday 2/24/20

It's Twin Peaks day...

Today is Monday, the 24th of February of 2020...

It is the 55th day of the year.

311 days remain until the end of the year.

24 days until spring begins

8 days until Tuesday March 3, 2020

253 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 10 days from today)

The sun rises at 6:48 am

and sunset will be at 5:59 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that t

The first high tide was at 12:29 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:41 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:40 am

and the next low tide at 6:03 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight. The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The Moon is 0.9% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction: 71.52° ENE↑

Moon Altitude: -38.58°

Moon Distance :251545 mi

First Quarter Moon in 7 days the 2nd of March of 2020 at 11:57 am

Next Moonrise: Today 7:42 am

Next Full Moon: Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:47 am

Next New Moon: Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 2:28 am

Last Quarter Moon in 21 days on Monday the 16th of March of 2020 at 1:34 am

Today is…

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Shrove Monday

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

Today is also…

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

On this day in Black History…

1811 - Bishop Daniel A. Payne is born

Reformer and educator, Bishop Daniel A. Payne, was born on this day in history. Payne is most known for bringing more order to the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME.)

1862 – District of Columbia abolishes slavery

1864 - Rebecca Lee Crumpler receives her M.D.

Rebecca Lee Crumpler became the first black woman to receive an M.D. degree. She was also the first African American to publish a book about medicine, A Book of Medical Discourses in 1883.

1940 - Heavy weight boxing great James Albert Ellis, better known as Jimmy Ellis, was born in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellis won the WBA World Championship after beating Jerry Quarry in April 1968. He fought all the greats like Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier, Earnie Shavers and more, before retiring at the age of 35 in 1975. Ellis died do to dementia complications at the age of 74 in 2014.

– In 1965 on this day in black history, the Selma, Alabama demonstration ends in 700 arrest, including the arrest of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

1966 -- Elected leader and first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.

– In 1974 on this day in black history, the legendary show “Good Times” premiered on TV.

– In 1997 on this day in black history, the first 24-hour black movie channel BET Holdings and Encore Media Corp., launched BET Movie/Starz, the first 24-hour black movie channel.

1999 - Lauryn Hill wins five Grammys. The Singer, songwriter, rapper, producer and actress won five Grammys on this day in 1999 for her one and only solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In addition Hill won including Album of the Year and Best New Artist for the critically acclaimed album. The Fugees singer became the first woman to win that many Grammys in one night.

Also on this day in history…

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1711 – The London première of Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage.

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations was the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1863 – Arizona is organized as a United States territory.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1920 – Nancy Astor became the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

2008 – Fidel Castro retires as the President of Cuba and the Council of Ministers after 32 years. He remains as head of the Communist Party for another three years.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, German anthropologist, author, and academic (d. 1859)

1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (d. 1910)

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)

1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)

1942 – Joe Lieberman, American lawyer and politician

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1950 – George Thorogood, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Aurora Levins Morales, Puerto Rican Jewish writer and activist

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Inc. and Pixar (d. 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1962 – Michelle Shocked, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler