Almanac - Monday 2/17/20

Today is Monday, February 17, 2020 It is the 48th day of the year, there are 317 days remaining in 2020. Sunrise is at 6:57 AM, Sunset is at 5:50pm, giving us 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.The moon is 32% illuminated, a waning crescent moon. The first high tide will be at 6:06 am and the next high tide at 8:33 pm. The only low tide of the day will be at 1:19 pm. Today is Presidents’ DayNational Cabbage DayNational Cafe au Lait DayNational Public Science DayNational Champion Crab Races DayMy Way DayRandom Acts of Kindness DayNational PTA Founders’ Day Who Shall I Be Day Some of Today's Birthdays1918 – Jacqueline Ferrand1920 – Annie Castor1922 – Tommy Edwards1925 – Hal Holbrook1929 – Alejandro Jodorowsky1934 – Barry Humphries (Dame Edna Everage)1936 – Jim Brown1937 – Mary Ann Mobley1940 – Vicente Fernández1940 – Gene Pitney1942 – Huey P. Newton1948 – José José1949 – Fred Frith1954 – Lou Ann Barton1954 – Rene Russo1955 – Mo Yan1957 – Loreena McKennitt1962 – Lou Diamond Phillips1963 – Alison Hargreaves1963 – Michael Jordan1972 – Billie Joe Armstrong1972 – Philippe Candeloro1972 – Taylor Hawkins1981 – Joseph Gordon-Levitt1981 – Paris Hilton A few events events that happened on this day in history:1863 – A group of citizens of Geneva founded an International Committee for Relief to the Wounded, which later became known as the International Committee of the Red Cross.1867 – The first ship passes through the Suez Canal.1904 – Madama Butterfly receives its première at La Scala in Milan.1913 – The Armory Show opens in New York City, displaying works of artists who are to become some of the most influential painters of the early 20th century.2011 – Arab Spring: Libyan protests against Muammar Gaddafi's regime begin.