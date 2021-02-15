Almanac - Monday 2/15/21



It is Susan B. Anthony's Birthday Today!

Today is Monday, February 15, 2021



It is the 46th day of the year.



319 days remain until the end of the year.



33 days until spring begins



The sun rises at 6:58 am



and sunset will be at 5:51 pm.



We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.



The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.



The first high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 1:13 am at 5.29 feet



The first low tide will be at 7:04 am at 1.78 feet



The next high tide at 12:49 pm at 4.91 feet



and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:08 pm at zero point 77 feet



The Moon is --% visible; a Waxing Crescent



First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Friday the 19th of February of 2021 at 10:47 am



Annoy Squidward Day



National Gumdrop Day



National Hippo Day



National I Want Butterscotch Day



Presidents' Day

Washington's Birthday, officially observed



Remember the Maine Day

1898 – The battleship USS Maine explodes and sinks in Havana harbor in Cuba, killing 274.

This event leads the United States to declare war on Spain.



Shrove Monday



Singles Awareness Day



St. Skeletor's Day



Susan B. Anthony Day

1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist (d. 1906)



Family Day in Canada



The feast day for the ancient Roman fertility festival of Lupercalia



International Duties Memorial Day in Russia, regional



John Frum Day in Vanuatu



Liberation Day in Afghanistan

1989 – Soviet–Afghan War: The Soviet Union officially announces that all of its troops have left Afghanistan.



National Flag of Canada Day

1965 – A new red-and-white maple leaf design is adopted as the flag of Canada, replacing the old Canadian Red Ensign banner.



Parinirvana Day, also celebrated on February 8. (Mahayana Buddhism)



Statehood Day in Serbia



The ENIAC Day in Philadelphia, United States

1946 – ENIAC, the first electronic general-purpose computer, is formally dedicated at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.



Total Defense Day in Singapore



Yesterday, in Black History, February 14

Frederick Douglass, Abolitionist, born 1817 - 1895

Morehouse College, founded in Atlanta, 1867



On this day in Black History....



1804 - New Jersey becomes last northern state to abolish slavery



1848 - Sarah Roberts barred from white school in Boston. Her father, Benjamin Roberts, filed the first school integration suit on her behalf.



1851 - Black abolitionists invade Boston courtroom rescuing a fugitive slave



1941 - Duke Ellington first records "Take the A Train"



1941 – born on this day, Brian Holland, American songwriter and producer, part of the Motown songwriting team of Holland-Dozier-Holland



1965 - The infamous and unforgettable Nat King Cole dies at the age of 45.



1968 - Henry Lewis was named director of the New Jersey Symphony, becoming the first Black conductor and music director of a major American orchestra. He also was the first African-American to conduct at New York's world-famous Metropolitan Opera.



1978 - Leon Spinks beats Muhammad Ali in 15 for heavyweight boxing title



1915 - Claudia Jones born in Belmont, Trinidad and Tobago. She was a feminist, Black Nationalist, political activist, community leader, and journalist. She is also remembered in the UK as 'the mother of Notting Hill Carnival'. Jones is also the founder the West Indian Gazette, the first black newspaper in Britain in 1958.



1969 Rapper Baby born Bryan Williams in New Orleans. Williams who is also known as "the Birdman" and his brother, Ronald Williams, founded the hip-hop label Cash Money Records in 1991. Baby is responsible for several hits including "#1 Stunna", "Still Fly" (w Big Tymers) and "Get Your Shine On".





Also on this day in history...



1879 – Women's rights: US President Rutherford B. Hayes signs a bill allowing female attorneys to argue cases before the Supreme Court of the United States.



1917 - San Francisco Public Library (Main Branch at Civic center) dedicated



1925 – The 1925 serum run to Nome: The second delivery of serum arrives in Nome, Alaska.



1954 - 1st Bevatron particle accelerator in operation at Berkeley, California



1971 – The decimalisation of British coinage is completed on Decimal Day.



1972 – Sound recordings are granted U.S. federal copyright protection for the first time.



2001 – The first draft of the complete human genome is published in Nature.



2003 – Protests against the Iraq war take place in over 600 cities worldwide. It is estimated that between eight million to 30 million people participate, making this the largest peace demonstration in history.



2013 – A meteor explodes over Russia, injuring 1,500 people as a shock wave blows out windows and rocks buildings. This happens unexpectedly only hours before the expected closest ever approach of the larger and unrelated asteroid 2012 DA14.



If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...



1564 – Galileo Galilei, Italian astronomer, physicist, and mathematician (d. 1642)[12]



1571 – Michael Praetorius, German organist and composer (probable; d. 1621)[13]



1820 – Susan B. Anthony, American suffragist and activist (d. 1906)



1883 – Sax Rohmer, English-American author (d. 1959)



1907 – Cesar Romero, American actor (d. 1994)



1909 – Miep Gies, Austrian-Dutch humanitarian, helped hide Anne Frank and her family (d. 2010)



1914 – Hale Boggs, American lawyer and politician (d. 1972)



1918 – Allan Arbus, Jewish-American actor and photographer (d. 2013)



1923 – Yelena Bonner, Jewish Soviet-Russian activist (d. 2011)



1929 – Graham Hill, English race car driver and businessman (d. 1975)



1929 – James R. Schlesinger, American economist and politician, 12th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2014)



1935 – Susan Brownmiller, American journalist and author



1941 – Brian Holland, American songwriter and producer



1945 – Douglas Hofstadter, American author and academic



1947 – John Adams, American composer



1948 – Art Spiegelman, Swedish-American cartoonist and critic



1951 – Melissa Manchester, American singer-songwriter and actress



1951 – Jane Seymour, English-American actress, producer, and jewelry designer



1954 – Matt Groening, American animator, producer, and screenwriter



1964 – Chris Farley, American comedian and actor (d. 1997)