Almanac - Monday 2/1/21

Today is Monday, the 1st day of February of the year 2021...

February 1 is the 32nd day of the year

333 days remain until the end of the year

47 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:14 am

and sunset will be at 5:34 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:34 am

The first low tide will be at 7:50 am

The next high tide will be at 1:52 pm.

and the next low tide at 8:04 pm.

The Moon is 83.4% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 4th of February of 2021 at 9:37 am

Car Insurance Day

Change Your Password Day

Decorating With Candy Day

G.I. Joe Day

Hula in the Coola Day

National Baked Alaska Day

National Dark Chocolate Day

National Freedom Day

National Get Up Day

National Serpent Day

Robinson Crusoe Day

Spunky Old Broads Day

Today is also…

Abolition of Slavery Day in Mauritius

Air Force Day in Nicaragua

Federal Territory Day in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, Malaysia

Heroes Day in Rwanda

Imbolc in Ireland, Scotland, Isle of Man, and some Neopagan groups in the Northern hemisphere

Memorial Day of the Republic in Hungary

The start of Black History Month in the United States and Canada

On this day in Black History…

1865 – President Abraham Lincoln signs the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.

1960 – Four black students stage the first of the Greensboro sit-ins at a lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina.

1998 – Rear Admiral Lillian E. Fishburne becomes the first female African American to be promoted to rear admiral.

1894 – James P. Johnson, American pianist and composer (d. 1955)

1902 – Langston Hughes, American poet, social activist, novelist, and playwright (d. 1967)

1937 – Garrett Morris, American actor and comedian

1948 – Rick James, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2004)

Also on this day in history….

1861 – American Civil War: Texas secedes from the United States.

1884 – The first volume (A to Ant) of the Oxford English Dictionary is published.

1893 – Thomas A. Edison finishes construction of the first motion picture studio, the Black Maria in West Orange, New Jersey.

1896 – La bohème premieres at the Teatro Regio in Turin, conducted by the young Arturo Toscanini.

1918 – Russia adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1942 – Voice of America, the official external radio and television service of the United States government, begins broadcasting with programs aimed at areas controlled by the Axis powers.

1964 – The Beatles have their first number one hit in the United States with "I Want to Hold Your Hand".

1968 – Vietnam War: The execution of Viet Cong officer Nguyễn Văn Lém by South Vietnamese National Police Chief Nguyễn Ngọc Loan is recorded on motion picture film, as well as in an iconic still photograph taken by Eddie Adams.

1979 – Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returns to Tehran after nearly 15 years of exile.

1996 – The Communications Decency Act is passed by the U.S. Congress.

2009 – The first cabinet of Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir was formed in Iceland, making her the country's first female prime minister and the world's first openly gay head of government.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1894 – John Ford, American director and producer (d. 1973)

1901 – Clark Gable, American actor (d. 1960)

1904 – S.J. Perelman, American humorist and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1918 – Muriel Spark, Scottish playwright and poet (d. 2006)

1924 – Richard Hooker, American novelist (d. 1997)

1928 – Tom Lantos, Hungarian-American academic and politician (d. 2008)

1931 – Boris Yeltsin, Russian politician, 1st President of Russia (d. 2007)

1937 – Don Everly, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Fritjof Capra, Austrian physicist, author, and academic

1939 – Joe Sample, American pianist and composer (d. 2014)

1942 – Terry Jones, Welsh actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020)

1947 – Jessica Savitch, American journalist (d. 1983)

1951 – Sonny Landreth, American guitarist and songwriter

1956 – Exene Cervenka, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Meg Cabot, American author and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie Presley, American singer-songwriter and actress

1969 – Andrew Breitbart, American journalist, author, and publisher (d. 2012)

1979 – Jason Isbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1994 – Harry Styles, English singer-songwriter