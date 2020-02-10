Almanac - Monday 2/10/20

Today is Monday, the 10th of February of 2020.

It is the 41st day of the year.

325 days remain until the end of the year.

38 days until spring begins

22 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

267 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(8 months and 24 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:05 am

and sunset will be at 5:45 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 40 minutes of daylight. Solar noon will be at 12:25 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:43 am

and the next high tide will be at 11:49 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:39 am

and the next low tide at 6:21 pm.

The Moon is 97.7% visible; now a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 251.78° WSW↑

Moon Altitude: 40.59°

Moon Distance: 224035 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday February 23, 2020 at 7:32 am

Next Full Moon: Monday March 9, 2020 at 10:47 am

Next Moonset: Today at 8:20 am

Today is…

Clean Out Your Computer Day

National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

National Flannel Day

National Home Warranty Day

Oatmeal Monday

Plimsoll Day

Teddy Day

Tu BiShvat

Umbrella Day

Today is also…

Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck in Malta

Fenkil Day in Eritrea

Kurdish Authors Union Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

National Memorial Day of the Exiles and Foibe in Italy

On this day in Black History...

1927 – Leontyne Price, world renowned soprano

1937 – Roberta Flack, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Southern Christian Leadership Conference founded,

1964 – After 12 days of debate and voting on 125 amendments, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by a vote of 290-130.

The bill prohibited any state or local government or public facility from denying access to anyone because of race or ethnic origin. It further gave the U.S. Attorney General the power to bring school desegregation law suits. The bill allowed the federal government the power to bring school desegregation law suits and to cut off federal funds to companies or states who discriminated. It forbade labor organizations or interstate commercial companies from discriminating against workers due to race or ethnic origins. Lastly, the federal government could compile records of denial of voting rights. After passage in the House, the bill went to the Senate, which after 83 days of debate passed a similar package on June 19 by a vote of 73 to 27. President Lyndon Johnson signed the legislation on July 2. Later, future Georgia governor Lester Maddox would become the first person prosecuted under the Civil Rights Act.

1966 – Andrew Brimmer becomes the first African-American governor of the Federal Reserve Board when he is appointed by President Johnson

1989 – Ron Brown is elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee becoming the first African American to lead a major American political party.

2007 – Then Illinois senator Barack Obama announces his candidacy for president in the 2008 elections, which he later goes on to win.

Also on this day in history…

1840 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom marries Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

1923 – Texas Tech University is founded as Texas Technological College in Lubbock, Texas

1940 – Tom and Jerry make their debut with Puss Gets the Boot.

1947 – Crowds gathered at shop windows in Paris to see Christian Dior's New Look fashion—longer skirts, nipped-in waists and padded shoulders.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warns against United States intervention in Vietnam.

1962 – Cold War: Captured American U2 spy-plane pilot Gary Powers is exchanged for captured Soviet spy Rudolf Abel.

1962 – Roy Lichtenstein's first solo exhibition opened, and it included Look Mickey, which featured his first employment of Ben-Day dots, speech balloons and comic imagery sourcing, all of which he is now known for.

1967 – The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified. The first sentance reads, "In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President."

1996 – IBM supercomputer Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in chess for the first time.

And if today is your birthday, Happy birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1890 – Boris Pasternak, Russian poet, novelist, and literary translator Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1960)

1893 – Jimmy Durante, American actor, singer, and pianist (d. 1980)

1898 – Bertolt Brecht, German director, playwright, and poet (d. 1956)

1906 – Lon Chaney Jr., American actor (d. 1973)

1930 – E. L. Konigsburg, American author and illustrator (d. 2013)

1940 – Kenny Rankin, American singer-songwriter (d. 2009)

1944 – Frances Moore Lappé, American author and activist

1961 – George Stephanopoulos, American television journalist

1964 – Glenn Beck, American journalist, producer, and author

1967 – Laura Dern, American actress, director, and producer

1991 – Emma Roberts, American actress