Almanac - Monday 1/6/20

Today is Monday, the 6th of January of 2020.

It is the sixth day of the year.

360 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

57 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 26 days from today)

302 days until presidential elections

on Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 28 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and the sun sets at 5:07 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:16 pm.

The first low tide was at 1:12 am

and the next low tide will be at 2:44 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:39 am

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate arrives at 9:44 pm.

The Moon is 80.3% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction:304.85° NW↑

Moon Altitude:-17.58°

Moon Distance:243776 mi

Next Full Moon: Friday Jan 10, 2020 11:21 am

Next New Moon: Friday Jan 24, 2020 1:42 pm

Next Moonrise: Today 1:59 pm

Today is…

Apple Tree Day

Bean Day

Cuddle Up Day

Epiphany

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

National Weigh-In Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day (Iraq)

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day (Western Christianity) or Theophany (Eastern Christianity), and its related observances:

Befana Day in Italy

Christmas in the Armenian Apostolic Church

Christmas Eve in Russia, Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and North Macedonia)

Little Christmas in Ireland

Þrettándinn in Iceland

Three Wise Men Day

Pathet Lao Day in Laos

On this day in history…

1838 – Alfred Vail and colleagues demonstrate a telegraph system using dots and dashes (this is the forerunner of Morse code).

1847 – Samuel Colt obtains his first contract for the sale of revolver pistols to the United States government.

1870 – The inauguration of the Musikverein in Vienna, Austria.

1907 – Maria Montessori opens her first school and daycare center for working class children in Rome, Italy.

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.[22]

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1930 – The first diesel-powered automobile trip is completed, from Indianapolis, Indiana, to New York, New York.

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

2005 – American Civil Rights Movement: Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (d. 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (d. 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (d. 1920)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (d. 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (d. 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (d. 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (d. 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer and humanitarian; founded St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (d. 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (d. 1973)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (d. 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean lieutenant and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (d. 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (d. 2005)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (d. 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (d. 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (d 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1967 – A. R. Rahman, Indian composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, musician and philanthropist

1968 – John Singleton, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2019[72])

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian