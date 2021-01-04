 Almanac - Monday 1/4/2021 | KALW

Almanac - Monday 1/4/2021

By Kevin Vance 4 hours ago
    Spaghetti, by flickr user Toshiyuki IMAI

It's National Spaghetti Day...


Today is Monday, the 4th of January of 2021,
 
361 days remain until the end of the year

75 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and the sun sets at 5:04 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:16 pm.

the first high tide was at 4:04 am

The first low tide will be at 9:16 am

The next high tide at 2:55 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:20 pm.

The Moon is currently 70.1% visible
a Waning Gibbous

The Last Quarter Moon will be in in 2 days on Wednesday the 6th of January of 2021 at 1:37 am    

Today is...
    
Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Trivia Day

National Weigh-In Day

Pop Music Chart Day

Tom Thumb Day

World Braille Day

World Hypnotism Day

Today is also...

The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas (11 pipers piping)

Independence Day in Myanmar
celebrates the independence of Burma from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Colonial Martyrs Repression Day in Angola

Day of the Martyrs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ogoni Day in Nigeria

Tokyo Dome Show: The annual Wrestle Kingdom event run by New Japan Pro Wrestling

On this day in history...

    1853 – After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.

    1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

    1958 – Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, falls to Earth from orbit.

    1972 – Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey in London, UK.

    1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota, United States.

    2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.

...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!  You share this special day with...

    1643 – Isaac Newton, English mathematician and physicist (d. 1727)

    1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)

    1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)

    1883 – Max Eastman, American author and poet (d. 1969)

    1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)

    1900 – James Bond, American ornithologist and zoologist (d. 1989)[

    1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)

    1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author[

    1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

    1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer

