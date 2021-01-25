Almanac - Monday 1/25/21

It's Macintosh Computer Day...

Today is Monday, the 25th of January of 2021...

It is the 25th day of the year

340 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises at 7:19 am

and sunset will be at 5:26 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:41 am

The first high tide will be at 8:35 am

The next low tide at 3:47 pm.

And the final high tide at Aquatic Park at 11:11 pm

The Moon will be 89% visible, a Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon, Wolf Moon, in 4 days on Thursday the 28th of January of 2021 at 11:16 am

Today is...

Fluoride Day

Macintosh Computer Day

National Irish Coffee Day

National Opposite Day

Today is also...

Burns Night in Scotland and the Scottish community

born on this day in 1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

National Nutrition Day in Indonesia

National Police Day in Egypt

National Voters' Day in India

Revolution Day 2011 in Egypt

as it was on this day in history in 2011 – The first wave of the Egyptian revolution begins throughout the country, marked by street demonstrations, rallies, acts of civil disobedience, riots, labour strikes, and violent clashes.

Tatiana Day or Russian Students Day in Russia, and the Eastern Orthodox Church

on this day in history in 1755 – Moscow University is established on Tatiana Day.

On this day in history...

AD 41 – After a night of negotiation, Claudius is accepted as Roman Emperor by the Senate.

1533 – Henry VIII of England secretly marries his second wife Anne Boleyn.

1554 – São Paulo, Brazil, is founded by Jesuit priests.

1575 – Luanda, the capital of Angola, is founded by the Portuguese navigator Paulo Dias de Novais.

1755 – Moscow University is established on Tatiana Day.

1858 – The Wedding March by Felix Mendelssohn is played at the marriage of Queen Victoria's daughter, Victoria, and Friedrich of Prussia, and becomes a popular wedding processional.

1890 – Nellie Bly completes her round-the-world journey in 72 days.

1915 – Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates U.S. transcontinental telephone service, speaking from New York to Thomas Watson in San Francisco.

1937 – The Guiding Light debuts on NBC radio from Chicago. In 1952 it moves to CBS television, where it remains until September 18, 2009.

1946 – The United Mine Workers rejoins the American Federation of Labor.

1960 – The National Association of Broadcasters reacts to the "payola" scandal by threatening fines for any disc jockeys who accept money for playing particular records.

1961 – In Washington, D.C., President John F. Kennedy delivers the first live presidential television news conference.

1961 – 101 Dalmatians premiered from Walt Disney Productions.

1964 – Blue Ribbon Sports, which would later become Nike, is founded by University of Oregon track and field athletes.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with...

1759 – Robert Burns, Scottish poet and songwriter (d. 1796)

1874 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1965)

1882 – Virginia Woolf, English novelist, essayist, short story writer, and critic (d. 1941)

1886 – Wilhelm Furtwängler, German conductor and composer (d. 1954)

1899 – Sleepy John Estes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1977)

1901 – Mildred Dunnock, American actress (d. 1991)

1915 – Ewan MacColl, English singer-songwriter, actor and producer (d. 1989)

1928 – Eduard Shevardnadze, Georgian general and politician, 2nd President of Georgia (d. 2014)

1931 – Dean Jones, American actor and singer (d. 2015)

1933 – Corazon Aquino, Filipino politician, 11th President of the Philippines (d. 2009)

1938 – Etta James, American singer (d. 2012)

1938 – Vladimir Vysotsky, Russian singer-songwriter, actor, and poet (d. 1980)

1950 – Gloria Naylor, American novelist (d. 2016)

1981 – Alicia Keys, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress