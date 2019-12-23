Almanac - Monday 12/23/19

Today is Monday, the 23rd of December of 2019...

It is the 357th day of the year.

Eight days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until spring begins

71 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 9 days from today)

316 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 11 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:23 am

and sunset will be at 4:56 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:09 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:13 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:33 pm.

The first high tide will be at 8:45 am

and the next high tide at 10:29 pm.

Moon: 8.3%

Waning Crescent

Moon Direction: 115.59° ESE↑

Moon Altitude: 4.62°

Moon Distance: 233407 mi

Next New Moon: Wednesday December 25, 2019 at 9:13 pm

Next Full Moon: Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:21 am

Next Moonset: Today 3:11 pm

Today is…

Festivus

HumanLight

National Pfeffernüsse Day

National Roots Day

The Start of Hanukkah

Today is also…

Birthday of the Queen Silvia, an official flag day (Sweden)

Children's Day (South Sudan and Sudan)

Day of all level operational control structures servicemen (Ukraine)

Kisan Diwas (Uttar Pradesh, India)

Night of the Radishes (Oaxaca City, Mexico)

Tibb's Eve (Newfoundland and Labrador)

Tom Bawcock's Eve (Mousehole, Cornwall)

Victory Day (Egypt)

On this day in history…

583 – Maya queen Yohl Ik'nal is crowned ruler of Palenque.

1783 – George Washington resigns as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland.

1815 – The novel Emma by Jane Austen is first published.

1893 – The opera Hansel and Gretel by Engelbert Humperdinck is first performed.

1913 – The Federal Reserve Act is signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, creating the Federal Reserve System.

1947 – The transistor is first demonstrated at Bell Laboratories.

1954 – First successful kidney transplant is performed by J. Hartwell Harrison and Joseph Murray.

1972 – The 16 survivors of the Andes flight disaster are rescued after 73 days, having reportedly survived by cannibalism.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1900 – Otto Soglow, American cartoonist (d. 1975)

1918 – Helmut Schmidt, German soldier, economist, and politician, 5th Chancellor of Germany (d. 2015)

1926 – Robert Bly, American poet and essayist

1929 – Chet Baker, American jazz trumpet player, flugelhorn player, and singer (d. 1988)

(d. 2015)

1933 – Akihito, Japanese emperor

1935 – Esther Phillips, American R&B singer (d. 1984)

1940 – Jorma Kaukonen, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Tim Hardin, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1980)

1943 – Harry Shearer, American actor, voice artist, and comedian

1944 – Wesley Clark, American general

1949 – Adrian Belew, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Victoria Williams, American singer-songwriter

1966 – Badi Assad, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1967 – Carla Bruni, Italian-French singer-songwriter and model

1980 – Cody Ross, American baseball player