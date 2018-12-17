Almanac - Monday 12/17/18

Today is Monday, the 17th of December of 2018. It is the 351st day of the year.

There are 14 days remaining until the end of the year. 4 days until winter begins

687 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020...

(1 year 10 months and 17 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 7:20 am

and the sun sets at 4:53 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:06 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:09am

and the next low tide will be at 1:43 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:06 am

and the next high tide at 7:48 pm.

The Moon is 69.7% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 303.30° WNW↑

Moon Altitude:-32.69°

Moon Distance: 242512 mi

Next Full Moon: Saturday December 22, 2018 at 9:48 am

Next New Moon: Saturday January 5, 2019 at 5:28 pm

Next Moonrise: Today at 1:46 pm

Today is…

National Maple Syrup Day

Pan American Aviation Day

Wright Brothers Day

Today is also…

Accession Day in Bahrain

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Kurdish flag day for the Global Kurdish population

National Day in Bhutan

Wright Brothers Day, a United States federal observance by Presidential proclamation

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1950)

1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (d. 1979)

1900 – Mary Cartwright, English mathematician and academic, one of the first people to analyze a dynamical system with chaos (d. 1998)

1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1987)

1913 – Burt Baskin, American businessman, co-founded Baskin-Robbins (d. 1967)

1929 – William Safire, American journalist and author (d. 2009)

1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (d. 2010)

1931 – Dave Madden, Canadian-American actor (d. 2014)

1936 – Pope Francis

1945 – Political commentator Chris Matthews

1946 – Comedian-actor Eugene Levy is 72.

1959 – Rock musician Mike Mills (R.E.M.) is 60.

…and on this day in history…

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City.

1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.

1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1935 – First flight of the Douglas DC-3.

1951 – The American Civil Rights Congress delivers "We Charge Genocide" to the United Nations.

1960 – Troops loyal to Emperor Haile Selassie in Ethiopia crush the coup that began December 13, returning power to their leader upon his return from Brazil. Haile Selassie absolves his son of any guilt.

1969 – Project Blue Book: The United States Air Force closes its study of UFOs.

1989 – The Simpsons first premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".

2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 1960