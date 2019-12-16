Almanac - Monday 12/16/19

this morning's almanac...

today is chocolate covered anything day...

Today is Monday, the 16th of December of 2019...

It is the 350th day of the year.

15 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until the California Primary

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(2 months and 16 days from today)

323 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(10 months and 18 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:19 am

and sunset will be at 4:53 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:06 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:18 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:45 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:53 am

and the next low tide at 8:35 pm.

The Moon is 78.6% visible

A Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 224.77° SW↑

Moon Altitude: 64.26°

Moon Distance: 230884 mi

Next New Moon: Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25, 2019 at 9:13 pm

Next Full Moon: Jan 10, 2020 at 11:21 am

Next Moonset:Today11:10 am

Today is…

Barbie and Barney Backlash Day

Boston Tea Party Day

National Chocolate Covered Anything Day

Stupid Toy Day

Today is also…

Day of Reconciliation, in South Africa

formerly celebrated as Day of the Vow by the Afrikaners

National Day, celebrates the withdrawal of United Kingdom from Bahrain, making Bahrain an independent emirate in 1971.

National Sports Day in Thailand

The first day of Las Posadas in Mexico, and the Latin America diaspora

The first day of the Simbang Gabi novena of masses in The Philippines

Republic Day, celebrates the independence of Kazakhstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Victory Day in Bangladesh

Victory Day in India

On this day in history…

1653 – Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland.

1773 – American Revolution: Boston Tea Party: Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians dump hundreds of crates of tea into Boston harbor as a protest against the Tea Act.

1937 – Theodore Cole and Ralph Roe attempt to escape from the American federal prison on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay; neither is ever seen again.

1978 – Cleveland, Ohio becomes the first major American city to default on its financial obligations since the Great Depression.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (d. 1536)

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

1866 – Wassily Kandinsky, Russian-French painter and theorist (d. 1944)

1882 – Zoltán Kodály, Hungarian composer, conductor, and musicologist (d. 1967)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997)

1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978)

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke, British science fiction writer (d. 2008)

1928 – Philip K. Dick, American philosopher and author (d. 1982)

1936 – Morris Dees, American lawyer and activist, co-founded the Southern Poverty Law Center

1938 – Liv Ullmann, Norwegian actress, director, and screenwriter

1941 – Lesley Stahl, American journalist and actress

1946 – Benny Andersson, Swedish singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1951 – Robben Ford, American guitarist and songwriter

1999 – The Dolan Twins, American Comedian and YouTuber