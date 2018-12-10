 Almanac - Monday 12/10/18 | KALW

Almanac - Monday 12/10/18

By Kevin Vance
Today is Monday, the 10th of December of 2018.  It is the 344th day of the year.  

There are 21 days remaining until the end of the year.   11 days until the Winter Solstice. 

694 days until presidential elections on Tuesday November 3, 2020 ...

(1 year 10 months and 24 days from today) 

The sun rises this morning at 7:15 am  

and sun sets at 4:51 pm.  

Today we will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight.  

Solar noon will be at 12:03 pm. 

The first high tide will was at 2:14 am  

and the next high tide at 12:31 pm.  

The first low tide will be at 6:47 am  

and the next low tide at 7:24 pm. 

The Moon is currently  10% visible;

a Waxing Crescent 

Next Full Moon: Dec 22, 2018 at 9:48 am 

Next New Moon: Jan 5, 2019 at 5:28 pm 

Next Moonset: Today at 7:08 pm 

Today is... 

Weary Willie Day 

National Pastry Day 

Dewey Decimal System Day 

The last day of Chanukkah 

Today is also... 

Alfred Nobel Day or Nobeldagen in Sweden 

Constitution Day in Thailand 

International Human Rights Day 

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!  You share this day with... 

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American poet (d. 1886) 

1908 – Olivier Messiaen, French composer and ornithologist (d. 1992) 

1911 – Chet Huntley, American journalist (d. 1974)88) 

1913 – Morton Gould, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1996) 

1914 – Dorothy Lamour, American actress and singer (d. 1996) 

1952 – Susan Dey, American actress 

1956 – Rod Blagojevich, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Illinois 

1960 – Kenneth Branagh, Northern Ireland-born English actor director, producer, and screenwriter 

...and on this day in history... 

1684 – Isaac Newton's derivation of Kepler's laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum, is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley. 

1768 – The first edition of the Encyclopædia Britannica is published. 

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps. 

1884 – Mark Twain's Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is published. 

1896 – Alfred Jarry's Ubu Roi premieres in Paris. A riot breaks out at the end of the performance. 

1901 – The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death. 

1902 – The opening of the reservoir of the Aswan Dam in Egypt. 

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize. 

1907 – The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1,000 medical students clash with 400 police officers over the existence of a memorial for animals that have been vivisected. 

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature 

1948 – The Human Rights Convention is signed by the United Nations. 

1978 – Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin and President of Egypt Anwar Sadat are jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. 

1984 – United Nations General Assembly recognizes the Convention against Torture. 

1996 – The new Constitution of South Africa is promulgated by Nelson Mandela

High tides today at 5:14 AM and 4:09 PM, Low tides at 10:35 AM and 10:44 PM.