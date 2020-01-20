Almanac - Monday 1/20/20

It's National Cheese Lovers Day!

Today is Monday, the 20th of January of 2020.

It is the 20th day of the year.

346 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until spring begins

42 days until primaries

Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 12 days from today)

287 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 14 days from today)

In ancient astrology, it is the cusp day between Capricorn and Aquarius.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:22 am

and sunset will be at 5:21 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 59 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:21 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:58 am

The first high tide will be at 7:31 am

The next low tide at 2:35 pm.

and the final high tide at the Golden Gate rises at 9:38 pm.

New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 24th of January of 2020 at 1:42 pm

Lunar New Year is celebrated on Saturday the 25th.

It will be the year of the rat, or the year of the mouse.

First Quarter Moon in 12 days on Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 19 days on Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 26 days on Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

Today is...

Camcorder Day

Elementary School Teacher Day

International Day of Acceptance

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

National Buttercrunch Day

National Cheese Lovers Day

National Day of Service

National Disc Jockey Day

Penguin Awareness Day

Take a Walk Outdoors Day

It's also...

Armed Forces Day in Mali

Army Day in Laos

Heroes' Day in Cape Verde

Martyrs' Day in Azerbaijan

On this day in history...

1649 – Charles I of England goes on trial for treason and other "high crimes".

1841 – Hong Kong Island is occupied by the British.

1929 – The first full-length talking motion picture filmed outdoors, In Old Arizona, is released.

1936 – King George V of the United Kingdom dies. His eldest son succeeds to the throne, becoming Edward VIII. The title Prince of Wales is not used for another 22 years.

1937 – Franklin D. Roosevelt and John Nance Garner are sworn in for their second terms as U.S. President and U.S. Vice President; it is the first time a Presidential Inauguration takes place on January 20 since the 20th Amendment changed the dates of presidential terms.

1954 – In the United States, the National Negro Network is established with 40 charter member radio stations.

1986 – In the United States, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is celebrated as a federal holiday for the first time.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1888 – Lead Belly, American folk/blues musician and songwriter (d. 1949)

1896 – George Burns, American actor, comedian, and producer (d. 1996)

1902 – Kevin Barry, Irish Republican Army volunteer (d. 1920)

1906 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek shipping magnate (d. 1975)

1920 – Federico Fellini, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 1993)

1920 – DeForest Kelley, American actor (d. 1999)

1923 – Slim Whitman, American country and western singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2013)

1925 – Ernesto Cardenal, Nicaraguan priest, poet, and politician

1926 – Patricia Neal, American actress (d. 2010)

1929 – Arte Johnson, American actor and comedian (d. 2019)

1930 – Buzz Aldrin, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut

1944 – Pat Parker, African American poet

1946 – David Lynch, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1953 – Jeffrey Epstein, American financier and convicted sex offender (d. 2019)

1956 – Bill Maher, American comedian, political commentator, media critic, television host, and producer

1959 – Tami Hoag, American author

1959 – R. A. Salvatore, American author

1964 – Fareed Zakaria, Indian-American journalist and author

1967 – Kellyanne Conway, American political strategist and pundit

1972 – Nikki Haley, American accountant and politician, 116th Governor of South Carolina