Almanac - Monday 1/10/20

Today is Monday, the 13th of January of 2020...

It is the 13th day of the year.

353 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until spring begins

50 days until primaries

Tuesday March 03 2020

(1 month and 19 days from today)

295 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 03 2020

(9 months and 21 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:24 am

and sunset will be at 5:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:19 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:01 am

and the next high tide at 12:44 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:43 am

and the next low tide at 7:27 pm.

The Moon is 90.1% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday, the 17th of January of 2020 at 4:58 am

New Moon in 11 days on Friday the 24th of January of 2020 at 1:42 pm

First Quarter Moon in 19 days Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 26 days on Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Today is…

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Sticker Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Mongolia

Democracy Day in Cape Verde

Liberation Day in Togo

Old New Year's Eve or Malanka in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures;

the last day of the six-month Dakshinayana period

Bhogi (Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

Lohri (Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh)

Uruka (Assam)

Yennayer for the Berbers

On this day in history…

1822 – The design of the Greek flag is adopted by the First National Assembly at Epidaurus.

1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1910 – The first public radio broadcast takes place; a live performance of the operas Cavalleria rusticana and Pagliacci are sent out over the airwaves from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

1942 – Henry Ford patents a plastic automobile, which is 30% lighter than a regular car.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii caused widespread panic in the state.

…AND if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! Your share this special day with…

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (d. 1899)

1866 – George Gurdjieff, Russian-French mystic and philosopher (d. 1949)

1885 – Alfred Fuller, Canadian-American businessman, founded the Fuller Brush Company (d. 1973)

1887 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (d. 1966)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (d. 1994)

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (d. 2007)

1935 – Rip Taylor, American actor and comedian (d. 2019)

1938 – Shivkumar Sharma, Indian santoor player,

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate