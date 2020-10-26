Almanac - Monday 10/26/20

It's Pumpkin Day...
Today is Monday, the 26th of October of 2020
It is the 300th day of the year.
66 days remain until the end of the year.
8 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020
The sun rises at 7:30 am
and sunset will be at 6:17 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:38 am
The first high tide will be at 9:47 am
and the next low tide will be at 3:26 pm.
and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:17 pm.
The Moon is currently 77.8% visible; a Waxing Gibbous
We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Halloween, Saturday the 31st of October of 2020 at 7:49 am
Today is…
Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night
Today is also…
Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir, India)
National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. (Austria)
1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.
1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.
1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.
1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.
1985 – The Australian government returns ownership of Uluru to the local Pitjantjatjara Aboriginals.
1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.
1999 – Britain's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.
1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)
1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)
1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)
1899 – Judy Johnson, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)
1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)
1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)
1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)
1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)
1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (d. 1980)
1922 – Madelyn Dunham, American grandmother of Barack Obama (d. 2008)
1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator
1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator
1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)
1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist
1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)
1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer
1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host
1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States
1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia
1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President
1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1967 – Keith Urban, New Zealand-American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter