Almanac - Monday 10/26/20

It's Pumpkin Day...

Today is Monday, the 26th of October of 2020

It is the 300th day of the year.

66 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until winter begins

8 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:30 am

and sunset will be at 6:17 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 47 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:38 am

The first high tide will be at 9:47 am

and the next low tide will be at 3:26 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 9:17 pm.

The Moon is currently 77.8% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

We will have a Full Moon in 5 days on Halloween, Saturday the 31st of October of 2020 at 7:49 am

Today is…

Horseless Carriage Day

National Day of the Deployed

National Mincemeat Day

National Mule Day

National Pumpkin Day

Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day

Worldwide Howl at the Moon Night

Today is also…

Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir, India)

Angam Day (Nauru)

Armed Forces Day (Benin)

National Day, celebrates the anniversary of the Declaration of Neutrality in 1955. (Austria)

Intersex Awareness Day

1825 – The Erie Canal opens, allowing direct passage from the Hudson River to Lake Erie.

1892 – Ida B. Wells publishes Southern Horrors: Lynch Law in All Its Phases.

1936 – The first electric generator at Hoover Dam goes into full operation.

1958 – Pan American Airways makes the first commercial flight of the Boeing 707 from New York City to Paris.

1985 – The Australian government returns ownership of Uluru to the local Pitjantjatjara Aboriginals.

1994 – Jordan and Israel sign a peace treaty.

1999 – Britain's House of Lords votes to end the right of most hereditary peers to vote in Britain's upper chamber of Parliament.

1685 – Domenico Scarlatti, Italian harpsichord player and composer (d. 1757)

1854 – C. W. Post, American businessman, founded Post Foods (d. 1914)

1883 – Napoleon Hill, American philosopher and author (d. 1970)

1899 – Judy Johnson, American baseball player and coach (d. 1989)

1902 – Beryl Markham, Kenyan horse trainer and author (d. 1986)

1911 – Mahalia Jackson, American singer (d. 1972)

1914 – Jackie Coogan, American actor and director (d. 1984)

1916 – François Mitterrand, French lawyer and politician, 21st President of France (d. 1996)

1919 – Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Shah of Iran (d. 1980)

1922 – Madelyn Dunham, American grandmother of Barack Obama (d. 2008)

1940 – Eddie Henderson, American trumpet player and educator

1941 – Steven Kellogg, American author and illustrator

1942 – Bob Hoskins, English actor, singer, and director (d. 2014)

1942 – Milton Nascimento, Brazilian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Pat Conroy, American author (d. 2016)

1945 – Jaclyn Smith, American actress and producer

1946 – Pat Sajak, American journalist, actor, and game show host

1947 – Hillary Clinton, American lawyer and politician, 67th United States Secretary of State and 44th First Lady of the United States

1959 – Evo Morales, Bolivian soldier and politician, 80th President of Bolivia

1961 – Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyan President

1963 – Natalie Merchant, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1967 – Keith Urban, New Zealand-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1973 – Seth MacFarlane, American voice actor, singer, director, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Jon Heder, American actor and producer