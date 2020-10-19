Almanac - Monday 10/19/20

It's Rainforest Day...
Today is Monday, the 19th of October of 2020,
It is the 293rd day of the year
73 days remain until the end of the year.
15 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020
The sun rises at 7:23 am
and sun will set at 6:26 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.
the first high tide was at 2:30 am
The first low tide will be at 7:31 am
The next high tide will be at 1:55 pm.
and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 8:23 pm.
The Moon is currently 10.5% visible; A Waxing Crescent
First Quarter Moon in 4 days the n23th of October of 2020 at 6:23 am
Today is…
International Adjust your Chair Day
International Gin and Tonic Day
National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day
Today is also…
Constitution Day, in honor of the country's independence (self-governing in free association with New Zealand) in 1974 in Niue
2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.
On this day in history…
1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.
1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.
1987 – Black Monday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 22%, 508 points.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1720 – John Woolman, American-English preacher, journalist, and activist (d. 1772)
1895 – Lewis Mumford, American historian, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1990)
1903 – Tor Johnson, Swedish wrestler and actor (d. 1971)
1913 – Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1980)
1922 – Jack Anderson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)
1931 – John le Carré, English intelligence officer and author
1937 – Peter Max, German-American illustrator
1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)
1945 – Divine, American drag queen performer, and actor (d. 1988)
1945 – Patricia Ireland, American lawyer and activist
1945 – Gloria Jones, American singer-songwriter
1945 – John Lithgow, American actor
1945 – Jeannie C. Riley, American singer
1956 – Grover Norquist, American activist, founded Americans for Tax Reform
1962 – Tracy Chevalier, American-English author
1962 – Evander Holyfield, American boxer and actor
1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist