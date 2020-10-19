Almanac - Monday 10/19/20

It's Rainforest Day...

Today is Monday, the 19th of October of 2020,

It is the 293rd day of the year

73 days remain until the end of the year.

63 days until winter begins

15 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:23 am

and sun will set at 6:26 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 3 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

the first high tide was at 2:30 am

The first low tide will be at 7:31 am

The next high tide will be at 1:55 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 8:23 pm.

The Moon is currently 10.5% visible; A Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 4 days the n23th of October of 2020 at 6:23 am

Today is…

Dress Like a Dork Day

Evaluate Your Life Day

International Adjust your Chair Day

International Gin and Tonic Day

LGBT Center Awareness Day

Multicultural Diversity Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Seafood Bisque Day

New Friends Day

Rainforest Day

World Pediatric Bone and Joint Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day, in honor of the country's independence (self-governing in free association with New Zealand) in 1974 in Niue

Mother Teresa Day in Albania

2003 – Mother Teresa is beatified by Pope John Paul II.

On this day in history…

1943 – Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University.

1973 – President Nixon rejects an Appeals Court decision that he turn over the Watergate tapes.

1987 – Black Monday: The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls by 22%, 508 points.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1720 – John Woolman, American-English preacher, journalist, and activist (d. 1772)

1895 – Lewis Mumford, American historian, sociologist, and philosopher (d. 1990)

1903 – Tor Johnson, Swedish wrestler and actor (d. 1971)

1913 – Vinicius de Moraes, Brazilian poet, playwright, and composer (d. 1980)

1922 – Jack Anderson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1931 – John le Carré, English intelligence officer and author

1937 – Peter Max, German-American illustrator

1944 – Peter Tosh, Jamaican singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1987)

1945 – Divine, American drag queen performer, and actor (d. 1988)

1945 – Patricia Ireland, American lawyer and activist

1945 – Gloria Jones, American singer-songwriter

1945 – John Lithgow, American actor

1945 – Jeannie C. Riley, American singer

1956 – Grover Norquist, American activist, founded Americans for Tax Reform

1962 – Tracy Chevalier, American-English author

1962 – Evander Holyfield, American boxer and actor

1967 – Amy Carter, American illustrator and activist