Almanac - Monday 10/14/19

Today is Monday, the 14th of October of 2019...

22 days until SF city elections Tuesday November 05 2019

141 days until primaries Tuesday March 03 2020

386 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 03 2020

The sun rises at 7:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:32 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:30 am

and the next high tide will be at 12:26 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:01 am

and the next low tide at 6:35 pm.

Moon: 99.4%

Full Moon

October’s full moon is called the full Hunter’s moon. This is the month when the leaves are falling and the game is fattened. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long winter ahead. October’s Moon has also called the Travel Moon and the Dying Moon.

Moon Direction:257.04° WSW↑

Moon Altitude:25.26°

Moon Distance:249126 mi

Next New Moon: Sunday October 27, 2019 at 8:38 pm

Next Full Moon: Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 5:34 am

Next Moonset: Today 7:54 am

Today is…

Be Bald and Be Free Day

Columbus Day

Indigenous Peoples' Day

National Chocolate-Covered Insect Day

National Dessert Day

National FRUMP Day

National Kick-Butt Day

national lowercase day

National Online Banking Day

Native American Day

The Start of Sukkot

World Standards Day

Today is also…

Day of the Cathedral of the Living Pillar in the Georgian Orthodox Church

Mother's Day in Belarus

National Education Day in Poland, formerly Teachers' Day

Nyerere Day in Tanzania

Second Revolution Day in Yemen

Defender of Ukraine Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this day with…

1644 – William Penn, English businessman who founded Pennsylvania (d. 1718)

1882 – Éamon de Valera, American-Irish rebel and politician, 3rd President of Ireland (d. 1975)

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1893 – Lillian Gish, American actress (d. 1993)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1900 – W. Edwards Deming, American statistician, author, and academic (d. 1993)

1906 – Hannah Arendt, German-American philosopher and theorist (d. 1975)

1911 – Lê Đức Thọ, Vietnamese general and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1916 – C. Everett Koop, American admiral and surgeon, 13th United States Surgeon General (d. 2013)

1927 – Roger Moore, English actor and producer (d. 2017)

1930 – Mobutu Sese Seko, Congolese soldier and politician, President of Zaire (d. 1997)

1938 – John Dean, American lawyer and author, 13th White House Counsel

1938 – Melba Montgomery, American country music singer

1939 – Ralph Lauren, American fashion designer, founded the Ralph Lauren Corporation

1940 – Cliff Richard, Indian-English singer-songwriter and actor

1949 – Katha Pollitt, American poet and author

1958 – Thomas Dolby, English singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Chris Thomas King, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1066 – The Norman conquest of England begins with the Battle of Hastings.

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland's independence.

1586 – Mary, Queen of Scots, goes on trial for conspiracy against Queen Elizabeth I of England.

1656 – Massachusetts enacts the first punitive legislation against the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

1884 – American inventor George Eastman receives a U.S. Government patent on his new paper-strip film.

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1912 – Former president Theodore Roosevelt is shot and mildly wounded by John Flammang Schrank. With the fresh wound in his chest, and the bullet still within it, Roosevelt delivers his scheduled speech.

1926 – The children's book Winnie-the-Pooh, by A. A. Milne, is first published.

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

1966 – The city of Montreal begins the operation of its underground Montreal Metro rapid transit system.

1968 – The first live TV broadcast by American astronauts in orbit is performed by the Apollo 7 crew.

1977 – Anita Bryant gets a pie thrown in her face at a news conference in Des Moines by gay rights activist Tom Higgins for her anti-LGBT commentary.

1979 – The first National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights draws approximately 100,000 people.

1982 – U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a War on Drugs.

1991 – Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1994 – Yasser Arafat, Yitzhak Rabin and Shimon Peres receive the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in the establishment of the Oslo Accords and the framing of future Palestinian self government.