Almanac - Monday 10/12/20

It's Indigenous Peoples Day...

Today is Monday, the 12th of October of 2020...

It is the 286th day of the year

80 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until winter begins

22 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

the sun rises at 7:16 am

and sunset will be at 6:35 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:55 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:17 am

The first high tide will be at 9:43 am

The next low tide will be at 2:50 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 8:38 pm.

The Moon is currently 25.0% visible; a Waning Crescent

Next New Moon: Oct 16, 2020, 12:31 pm

Today is…

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Columbus Day

Native American Day

Cookbook Launch Day

Freethought Day

International Moment of Frustration Scream Day

National Gumbo Day

National Kick-Butt Day

National Online Banking Day

National Savings Day

Old Farmers Day

Pulled Pork Day

Today is also…

Thanksgiving in Canada

World Arthritis Day

Children's Day in Brazil

Día de la Hispanidad or Fiesta Nacional de España, also Armed Forces Day (Spain)

Día de la Raza (El Salvador, Uruguay)

Día de la Resistencia Indígena, "Day of Indigenous Resistance" (Venezuela)

Día de las Américas (Belize)

Día de las Culturas, "Day of the Cultures" (Costa Rica)

Día del Respeto a la Diversidad Cultural, "Day of respect for cultural diversity" (Argentina)

Discovery Day (The Bahamas, Colombia)

Feast for Life of Aleister Crowley, celebrated as "Crowleymas" (Thelema)

Fiesta Nacional de España (Spain)

Freethought Day

Independence Day in Equatorial Guinea, celebrates the independence of Equatorial Guinea from Spain in 1968.

International Day Against Digital rights management

On this day in history…

1279 – The Nichiren Shōshū branch of Buddhism is founded in Japan.

1492 – Christopher Columbus's first expedition makes landfall in the Caribbean, specifically in The Bahamas.

1692 – The Salem witch trials are ended by a letter from Province of Massachusetts Bay Governor William Phips.

1773 – America's first insane asylum opens.

1810 – The citizens of Munich hold the first Oktoberfest.

1847 – Werner von Siemens founds Siemens & Halske, which later becomes Siemens AG.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited by students in many US public schools.

1901 – President Theodore Roosevelt officially renames the "Executive Mansion" to the White House.

1928 – An iron lung respirator is used for the first time at Boston Children's Hospital.

1933 – The military Alcatraz Citadel becomes the civilian Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary.

1960 – Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounds his shoe on a desk at the United Nations to protest a Philippine assertion.

1998 – Matthew Shepard, a gay student at University of Wyoming, dies five days after he was beaten outside of Laramie.

