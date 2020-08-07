Almanac - Friday 8/7/20

It's Raspberries And Cream Day...

Today is Friday, the 7th of August of 2020...

It is the 220th day of the year

146 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until autumn begins

88 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(2 months and 27 days from today)

This day marks the approximate midpoint of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and of winter in the Southern Hemisphere (starting the season at the June solstice).

The sun rises at 6:17 am

and the sun will set at 8:11 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 54 minutes of daylight

The first high tide was at 2:15 am at 5.58 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:35 am at zero point 36 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:38 pm at 5.35 feet

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park at 9:07 pm at 2.4 feet

Moon: 85.9%

Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 197.08° SSW↑

Moon Altitude: 45.28°

Moon Distance: 249,956 mi

Next Moonset: Today at 10:05 am

Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 12 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 18 days on Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Full Moon in 25 days on Tuesday the1st of September of 2020 at 10:22 pm

Today is…

Raspberries 'n Cream Day

Aged Care Employee Day in Australia

Beach Party Day

Braham Pie Day

International Beer Day

National Lighthouse Day

National Sea Serpent Day

Particularly Preposterous Packaging Day

Professional Speakers Day

Purple Heart Day

1782 – George Washington orders the creation of the Badge of Military Merit to honor soldiers wounded in battle.[9] It is later renamed to the more poetic Purple Heart.

Today is also…

Assyrian Martyrs Day in Assyrian community

1933 – The Kingdom of Iraq slaughters over 3,000 Assyrians in the village of Simele. This date is recognized as Martyrs Day or National Day of Mourning by the Assyrian community in memory of the Simele massacre.

Battle of Boyacá Day in Colombia

1819 – Simón Bolívar triumphs over Spain in the Battle of Boyacá.[14]

Emancipation Day in Saint Kitts and Nevis

Republic Day in Ivory Coast

1960 – Ivory Coast becomes independent from France.

Youth Day in Kiribati

On this day in history…

1794 – U.S. President George Washington invokes the Militia Acts of 1792 to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion in western Pennsylvania.

1909 – Alice Huyler Ramsey and three friends become the first women to complete a transcontinental auto trip, taking 59 days to travel from New York, New York to San Francisco, California.

1927 – The Peace Bridge opens between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo, New York.

1944 – IBM dedicates the first program-controlled calculator, the Automatic Sequence Controlled Calculator (known best as the Harvard Mark I).

1962 – Canadian-born American pharmacologist Frances Oldham Kelsey awarded the U.S. President's Award for Distinguished Federal Civilian Service for her refusal to authorize thalidomide.

1969 – Richard Nixon appoints Luis R. Bruce, a Mohawk-Oglala Sioux and co-founder of the National Congress of American Indians, as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

1970 – California judge Harold Haley is taken hostage in his courtroom and killed during an effort to free George Jackson from police custody.

1974 – Philippe Petit performs a high wire act between the twin towers of the World Trade Center 1,368 feet (417 m) in the air.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter declares a federal emergency at Love Canal due to toxic waste that had been disposed of negligently.

2007 – At AT&T Park, Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run to surpass Hank Aaron's 33-year-old record.

1876 – Mata Hari, Dutch dancer and spy (d. 1917)

1890 – Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, American author and activist (d. 1964)

1903 – Louis Leakey, Kenyan-English palaeontologist and archaeologist (d. 1972)

1904 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1921 – Manitas de Plata, French guitarist (d. 2014)

1926 – Stan Freberg, American puppeteer, voice actor, and singer (d. 2015)

1927 – Carl Switzer, who played “Alfalfa” in the “our gang/little rascals comedies” American child actor and hunting guide (d. 1959)

1935 – Rahsaan Roland Kirk, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1977)

1942 – Garrison Keillor, American humorist, novelist, short story writer, and radio host

1942 – Caetano Veloso, Brazilian singer, writer and producer

1942 – B. J. Thomas, American singer

1944 – Robert Mueller, American soldier and lawyer, 6th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

1949 – Walid Jumblatt, Lebanese journalist and politician

1950 – Rodney Crowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1962 – Alison Brown, American banjo player, songwriter, and producer