Almanac - Friday 7/31/20

Today is Avocado Day...

It's Friday, the 31st of July of 2020.

It is the 213th day of the year.

153 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until autumn begins

95 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

(3 months and 3 days from today)

The sun will rise at 6:11 am

and sunset will be at 8:19 pm.

In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that

the first low tide was at 4:00 am minus 0.56 feet

and the next low tide will be at 3:37 pm at 2.85 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:13 am at 4.89 feet.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be 9:53 pm at 6.89 feet

The Moon is 89.0% visible; a Waxing Gibbous

Moon Direction: 253.10° WSW↑

Moon Altitude:-17.99°

Moon Distance 235,511 mi

Next Moonrise: Today 6:23 pm

Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am

Last Quarter Moon in 11 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am

New Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm

First Quarter Moon in 25 days Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am

Today is…

National Avocado Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Jump for Jelly Beans Day

National Mutt Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

Shredded Wheat Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

World Ranger Day

Today is also…

End of the Trinity term (sitting of the High Court of Justice of England)

Ka Hae Hawaiʻi Day (Hawaii, United States), and its related observance:

Sovereignty Restoration Day (Hawaiian sovereignty movement)

Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh (Haryana and Punjab, India)

Treasury Day (Poland)

Warriors' Day (Malaysia)

On this day in history…

781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: Sixth day of the seventh month of the first year of the Ten'o (天応) era).

1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

1874 – Dr. Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.

1964 – Ranger program: Ranger 7 sends back the first close-up photographs of the moon, with images 1,000 times clearer than anything ever seen from earth-bound telescopes.

1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.

1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.

2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.

2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and the longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (d. 1966)

1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (d. 1963)

1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (d. 1965)

1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (d. 1986)

1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2010)

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (d. 1987)

1921 – Donald Malarkey, American sergeant and author (d. 2017)

1921 – Whitney Young, American activist (d. 1971)

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (d. 2006)

1926 – Hilary Putnam, American mathematician, computer scientist, and philosopher (d. 2016)

1927 – Peter Nichols, English author and playwright (d. 2019)

1928 – Bill Frenzel, American lieutenant and politician (d. 2014)

1929 – Lynne Reid Banks, English author

1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1932 – John Searle, American philosopher and academic

1939 – Susan Flannery, American actress

1943 – William Bennett, American journalist and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Education

1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter

1946 – Gary Lewis, American pop-rock musician

1947 – Mumtaz, Indian actress

1950 – Richard Berry, French actor, director, and screenwriter

1952 – Faye Kellerman, American author

1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality

1959 – Stanley Jordan, American guitarist, pianist, and songwriter

1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer

1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer