Almanac - Friday 7/31/20

Today is Avocado Day...
It's Friday, the 31st of July of 2020.
It is the 213th day of the year.
153 days remain until the end of the year.
95 days until Election Day
Tuesday November 3, 2020
(3 months and 3 days from today)
The sun will rise at 6:11 am
and sunset will be at 8:19 pm.
In the high tide and low tide chart, we can see that
the first low tide was at 4:00 am minus 0.56 feet
and the next low tide will be at 3:37 pm at 2.85 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:13 am at 4.89 feet.
and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be 9:53 pm at 6.89 feet
The Moon is 89.0% visible; a Waxing Gibbous
Moon Direction: 253.10° WSW↑
Moon Altitude:-17.99°
Moon Distance 235,511 mi
Next Moonrise: Today 6:23 pm
Full Moon in 3 days on Monday the 3rd of August of 2020 at 8:59 am
Last Quarter Moon in 11 days on Tuesday the 11th of August of 2020 at 9:45 am
New Moon in 19 days on Tuesday the 18th of August of 2020 at 7:41 pm
First Quarter Moon in 25 days Tuesday the 25th of August of 2020 at 10:58 am
Today is…
National Jump for Jelly Beans Day
National Talk in an Elevator Day
System Administrator Appreciation Day
Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day
Today is also…
End of the Trinity term (sitting of the High Court of Justice of England)
Ka Hae Hawaiʻi Day (Hawaii, United States), and its related observance:
Sovereignty Restoration Day (Hawaiian sovereignty movement)
Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh (Haryana and Punjab, India)
On this day in history…
781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: Sixth day of the seventh month of the first year of the Ten'o (天応) era).
1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.
1874 – Dr. Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.
1964 – Ranger program: Ranger 7 sends back the first close-up photographs of the moon, with images 1,000 times clearer than anything ever seen from earth-bound telescopes.
1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 15 astronauts become the first to ride in a lunar rover.
1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.
2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.
2007 – Operation Banner, the presence of the British Army in Northern Ireland, and the longest-running British Army operation ever, comes to an end.
And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…
1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (d. 1966)
1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (d. 1963)
1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (d. 1965)
1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (d. 1986)
1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)
1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 2010)
1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (d. 2006)
1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (d. 1987)
1921 – Donald Malarkey, American sergeant and author (d. 2017)
1921 – Whitney Young, American activist (d. 1971)
1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (d. 2006)
1926 – Hilary Putnam, American mathematician, computer scientist, and philosopher (d. 2016)
1927 – Peter Nichols, English author and playwright (d. 2019)
1928 – Bill Frenzel, American lieutenant and politician (d. 2014)
1929 – Lynne Reid Banks, English author
1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1979)
1932 – John Searle, American philosopher and academic
1939 – Susan Flannery, American actress
1943 – William Bennett, American journalist and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Education
1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter
1946 – Gary Lewis, American pop-rock musician
1947 – Mumtaz, Indian actress
1950 – Richard Berry, French actor, director, and screenwriter
1952 – Faye Kellerman, American author
1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality
1959 – Stanley Jordan, American guitarist, pianist, and songwriter
1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer
1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer