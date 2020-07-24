 Almanac - Friday 7/24/20 | KALW

Almanac - Friday 7/24/20

How appropriate for distancing...it's National Drive-Thru Day!

Today is Friday, July 24, 2020, the 205th day of the year. 160 days remain until the end of the year, and a mere 102 days until presidential elections (if civilization survives).  

  • Sunrise: 6:07am         
  • Sunset: 8:25pm ...giving us 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight.  11% of the waxing crescent moon will be visible, setting at 10:25pm.  

Tides at the Golden Gate          

  • High: 2:19am/4:03pm         
  • Low: 8:52am/9:21pm

Special celebrations & commemorations today…

  • Children's Day - Vanuatu
  • Fiesta de Santiago - Peru
  • Jose Barbosa Day - Puerto Rico
  • Simon Bolivar Day - Venezuela, Ecuador
  • International Self Care Day
  • Pioneer Day - USA (Utah)
  • Cousins Day
  • Lumberjack Day
  • National Drive-Thru Day
  • National Tequila Day
  • National Thermal Engineers Day
  • Tell An Old Joke Day
  • Celebration of St. Christina of Bolsena, patron of archers, mariners and millers

On this day in…

1847 - Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the valley of the Great Salt Lake in present-day Utah.

1849 - Georgetown University in Washington, DC, presented its first Doctor of Music Degree. It was given to Professor Henry Dielman.

1866 - Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the U.S. Civil War.

1933 - U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his fourth "Fireside Chat."

1948 - Soviet occupation forces in Germany blockaded West Berlin. The U.S.-British airlift began the following day.

1956 - Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis ended their team. They ended the partnership a decade after it began on July 25, 1946.

1969 - The Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 - The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1987 - Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Hulda became the oldest person to climb Japan’s highest peak.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…

  • Simon Bolivar 1783
  • Alexander Dumas 1802
  • Amelia Earhart 1898
  • Bella Abzug 1920
  • Alexander H. Cohen 1920
  • Billy Taylor (Billy Taylor Trio) 1921
  • Rudy Collins (Dizzy Gillespie Quintet) 1934
  • Pat Oliphant 1935
  • Ruth Buzzi 1936
  • Mark Goddard 1936
  • Dan Hedaya 1940
  • Robert Hays 1947 - Actor
  • Lynda Carter 1951
  • Jennifer Lopez 1970 - Singer, actress

 

