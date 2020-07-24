Almanac - Friday 7/24/20

How appropriate for distancing...it's National Drive-Thru Day!
Today is Friday, July 24, 2020, the 205th day of the year. 160 days remain until the end of the year, and a mere 102 days until presidential elections (if civilization survives).
- Sunrise: 6:07am
- Sunset: 8:25pm ...giving us 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight. 11% of the waxing crescent moon will be visible, setting at 10:25pm.
Tides at the Golden Gate
- High: 2:19am/4:03pm
- Low: 8:52am/9:21pm
Special celebrations & commemorations today…
- Children's Day - Vanuatu
- Fiesta de Santiago - Peru
- Jose Barbosa Day - Puerto Rico
- Simon Bolivar Day - Venezuela, Ecuador
- International Self Care Day
- Pioneer Day - USA (Utah)
- Cousins Day
- Lumberjack Day
- National Drive-Thru Day
- National Tequila Day
- National Thermal Engineers Day
- Tell An Old Joke Day
- Celebration of St. Christina of Bolsena, patron of archers, mariners and millers
On this day in…
1847 - Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the valley of the Great Salt Lake in present-day Utah.
1849 - Georgetown University in Washington, DC, presented its first Doctor of Music Degree. It was given to Professor Henry Dielman.
1866 - Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the U.S. Civil War.
1933 - U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his fourth "Fireside Chat."
1948 - Soviet occupation forces in Germany blockaded West Berlin. The U.S.-British airlift began the following day.
1956 - Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis ended their team. They ended the partnership a decade after it began on July 25, 1946.
1969 - The Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean.
1974 - The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.
1987 - Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Hulda became the oldest person to climb Japan’s highest peak.
If today’s your birthday, you share it with…
- Simon Bolivar 1783
- Alexander Dumas 1802
- Amelia Earhart 1898
- Bella Abzug 1920
- Alexander H. Cohen 1920
- Billy Taylor (Billy Taylor Trio) 1921
- Rudy Collins (Dizzy Gillespie Quintet) 1934
- Pat Oliphant 1935
- Ruth Buzzi 1936
- Mark Goddard 1936
- Dan Hedaya 1940
- Robert Hays 1947 - Actor
- Lynda Carter 1951
- Jennifer Lopez 1970 - Singer, actress