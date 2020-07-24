Almanac - Friday 7/24/20

How appropriate for distancing...it's National Drive-Thru Day!

Today is Friday, July 24, 2020, the 205th day of the year. 160 days remain until the end of the year, and a mere 102 days until presidential elections (if civilization survives).

Sunrise : 6:07am

: 6:07am Sunset: 8:25pm ...giving us 14 hours and 19 minutes of daylight. 11% of the waxing crescent moon will be visible, setting at 10:25pm.

Tides at the Golden Gate

High : 2:19am/4:03pm

: 2:19am/4:03pm Low: 8:52am/9:21pm

Special celebrations & commemorations today…

Children's Day - Vanuatu

Fiesta de Santiago - Peru

Jose Barbosa Day - Puerto Rico

Simon Bolivar Day - Venezuela, Ecuador

International Self Care Day

Pioneer Day - USA (Utah)

Cousins Day

Lumberjack Day

National Drive-Thru Day

National Tequila Day

National Thermal Engineers Day

Tell An Old Joke Day

Celebration of St. Christina of Bolsena, patron of archers, mariners and millers

On this day in…

1847 - Mormon leader Brigham Young and his followers arrived in the valley of the Great Salt Lake in present-day Utah.

1849 - Georgetown University in Washington, DC, presented its first Doctor of Music Degree. It was given to Professor Henry Dielman.

1866 - Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the Union after the U.S. Civil War.

1933 - U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave his fourth "Fireside Chat."

1948 - Soviet occupation forces in Germany blockaded West Berlin. The U.S.-British airlift began the following day.

1956 - Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis ended their team. They ended the partnership a decade after it began on July 25, 1946.

1969 - The Apollo 11 astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean.

1974 - The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

1987 - Hulda Crooks, at 91 years of age, climbed Mt. Fuji. Hulda became the oldest person to climb Japan’s highest peak.

If today’s your birthday, you share it with…