Almanac - Friday 7/10/20

It's National Kitten Day...

this morning's almanac...

Today is Friday the 10th day of July, 2020

It is the 192nd day of the year.

174 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until autumn begins

116 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

3 months and 25 days from today

The sun rises this morning at 5:56

and the sun sets tonight at 8:33

We will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

The Moon is currently 73.0% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 12th of July of 2020 at 4:29 pm

The first high tide today was at 3:23 this morning

The first low tide today will be at 9:56 this morning

The next high tide will be at 5:18 this afternoon

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park in the city will be at 10:56 tonight

Today is…

Clerihew Day

Edmund Clerihew Bentley was an English poet who created a whimsical form of poetry, usually biographical, in AABB form, and with a punch line…

examples:

Sir Humphry Davy

Abominated gravy.

He lived in the odium

Of having discovered sodium.

George the Third

Ought never to have occurred.

One can only wonder

At so grotesque a blunder.

John Stuart Mill,

By a mighty effort of will,

Overcame his natural bonhomie

And wrote Principles of Political Economy.

Collector Car Appreciation Day

Don't Step on a Bee Day

National Kitten Day

National Piña Colada Day

Pick Blueberries Day

Teddy Bear Picnic Day

World Kebab Day

It’s also…

Armed Forces Day in Mauritania

Independence Day in Bahamas, celebrates the independence of the Bahamas from the United Kingdom in 1973.

Nikola Tesla Day

Born on this day in 1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

Statehood Day in Wyoming

on this day in 1890 – Wyoming is admitted as the 44th U.S. state.

On this day in history…

988 – The Norse King Glúniairn recognises Máel Sechnaill mac Domnaill, High King of Ireland, and agrees to pay taxes and accept Brehon Law; the event is considered to be the founding of the city of Dublin.

1925 – Scopes Trial: In Dayton, Tennessee, the so-called "Monkey Trial" begins of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act.

1938 – Howard Hughes begins a 91-hour airplane flight around the world that will set a new record.

1962 – Telstar, the world's first communications satellite, is launched into orbit.

1966 – The Chicago Freedom Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., holds a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. As many as 60,000 people attend.

1973 – The Bahamas gain full independence within the Commonwealth of Nations.

1985 – The Greenpeace vessel Rainbow Warrior is bombed and sunk in Auckland harbour by French DGSE agents, killing Fernando Pereira.

1991 – The South African cricket team is readmitted into the International Cricket Council following the end of Apartheid.

1991 – Boris Yeltsin takes office as the first elected President of Russia.

1997 – In London, scientists report the findings of the DNA analysis of a Neanderthal skeleton which supports the "out of Africa theory" of human evolution, placing an "African Eve" at 100,000 to 200,000 years ago.

2019 – The last Volkswagen Beetle rolls off the line in Puebla, Mexico. The last of 5,961 "Special Edition" cars will be exhibited in a museum.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share this special day with…

1509 – John Calvin, French pastor and theologian (d. 1564)

1839 – Adolphus Busch, German brewer, co-founded Anheuser-Busch (d. 1913)

1856 – Nikola Tesla, Serbian-American physicist and engineer (d. 1943)

1871 – Marcel Proust, French novelist, critic, and essayist (d. 1922)

1875 – Mary McLeod Bethune, American educator and activist (d. 1955)

1882 – Ima Hogg, American society leader, philanthropist, patron and collector of the arts (d. 1975)

1895 – Carl Orff, German composer and educator (d. 1982)

1902 – Nicolás Guillén, Cuban poet, journalist, and activist (d. 1989)

1907 – Blind Boy Fuller, American singer and guitarist (d. 1941)

1911 – Terry-Thomas, English comedian and character actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Cootie Williams, American trumpeter and bandleader (d. 1985)

1914 – Joe Shuster, Canadian-American illustrator, co-created Superman (d. 1992)

1920 – David Brinkley, American journalist (d. 2003)

1921 – Eunice Kennedy Shriver, American activist, co-founded the Special Olympics (d. 2009)

1926 – Fred Gwynne, American actor (d. 1993)

1927 – David Dinkins, American soldier and politician, 106th Mayor of New York City

1931 – Julian May, American author (d. 2017)

1931 – Alice Munro, Canadian short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate

1939 – Mavis Staples, American singer

1942 – Sixto Rodriguez, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Arthur Ashe, American tennis player and journalist (d. 1993)

1947 – Arlo Guthrie, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1951 – Cheryl Wheeler, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1958 – Béla Fleck, American banjo player and songwriter