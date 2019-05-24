Almanac - Friday 5/24/19

Today is Friday, the 24th of May of 2019. It is the 144th day of the year. 221 days remain until the end of the year. 28 days until summer begins and 529 days until presidential elections Tuesday November 3, 2020...

(1 year 5 months and 10 days from today)

The sun rises at 5:53 am

and the sun will set at 8:21 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 28 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 1:07 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:16 am

and the next high tide will be at 6:07 pm.

The first low tide will be at 10:19 am

and the next low tide at 11:12 pm.

The Moon is 70.3% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction:169.69° S↑

Moon Altitude:31.10°

Moon Distance:249483 mi

Next New Moon: Monday June 3, 2019 at 3:01 am

Next Full Moon: Monday June 17, 2019 at 1:30 am

Next Moonset: Today 10:59 am

Today is…

Asparagus Day

Aviation Maintenance Technician Day

Brother's Day

Don't Fry Day

International Tiara Day

National Death Busters Day

National Escargot Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

Scavenger Hunt Day

Today is also…

Feast of Mary Help of Christians in Roman Catholicism

Aldersgate Day/Wesley Day in Methodism

Battle of Pichincha Day in Ecuador

Bermuda Day

Commonwealth Day in Belize

Independence Day (Eritrea), celebrates the independence of Eritrea from Ethiopia in 1993.

Lubiri Memorial Day in Buganda, Uganda

Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Literature Day

Saints Cyril and Methodius, Slavonic Enlighteners' Day in North Macedonia

National Patriots' Day or Journée nationale des patriotes in Quebec

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1819 – Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom (d. 1901)

1870 – Jan Smuts, South African lawyer and politician, 2nd Prime Minister of South Africa (d. 1950)

1933 – Jane Byrne, American lawyer and politician, 50th Mayor of Chicago (d. 2014)

1936 – Harold Budd, American composer and poet

1937 – Archie Shepp, American saxophonist and composer

1938 – Prince Buster, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1938 – Tommy Chong, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1940 – Joseph Brodsky, Russian-American poet and essayist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1996)

1941 – Bob Dylan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, artist, writer, and producer; Nobel Prize laureate

1943 – Gary Burghoff, American actor

1944 – Patti LaBelle, American singer-songwriter and actress

1945 – Terry Callier, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2012)

1945 – Priscilla Presley, American actress and businesswoman

1955 – Rosanne Cash, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1963 – Michael Chabon, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter

1965 – John C. Reilly, American actor

…and on this day in history…

1607 – 100 English settlers disembark in Jamestown, the first permanent English colony in America.

1626 – Peter Minuit buys Manhattan.

1689 – The English Parliament passes the Act of Toleration protecting dissenting Protestants but excluding Roman Catholics.

1798 – The Irish Rebellion of 1798 led by the United Irishmen against British rule begins.

1813 – South American independence leader Simón Bolívar enters Mérida, leading the invasion of Venezuela, and is proclaimed El Libertador ("The Liberator").

1830 – "Mary Had a Little Lamb" by Sarah Josepha Hale is published.

1844 – Samuel Morse sends the message "What hath God wrought" (a biblical quotation, Numbers 23:23) from a committee room in the United States Capitol to his assistant, Alfred Vail, in Baltimore, Maryland, to inaugurate a commercial telegraph line between Baltimore and Washington D.C.

1883 – The Brooklyn Bridge in New York City is opened to traffic after 14 years of construction.

1930 – Amy Johnson lands in Darwin, Northern Territory, becoming the first woman to fly solo from England to Australia (she left on May 5 for the 11,000 mile flight).

1935 – The first night game in Major League Baseball history is played in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Cincinnati Reds beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2–1 at Crosley Field.

1940 – Igor Sikorsky performs the first successful single-rotor helicopter flight.

1958 – United Press International is formed through a merger of the United Press and the International News Service.

1961 – American civil rights movement: Freedom Riders are arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, for "disturbing the peace" after disembarking from their bus.

1962 – Project Mercury: American astronaut Scott Carpenter orbits the Earth three times in the Aurora 7 space capsule.

1976 – The Judgment of Paris takes place in France, launching California as a worldwide force in the production of quality wine.

1991 – Israel conducts Operation Solomon, evacuating Ethiopian Jews to Israel.

1993 – Eritrea gains its independence from Ethiopia