Almanac - Friday 3/5/21

Today is Friday, the 5th of March, 2021...

It is the 64th day of the year

301 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 6:34 am

and the sun sets at 6:09 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of today.

Solar noon will be at 12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:52 am at 6.03 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:05 am at zero point 16 feet

The next high tide at 5:04 pm at 4.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 9:36 pm at 2.82 feet.

The Moon is 56.2% visible

a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon Today at 5:30 pm

Today is…

Cinco de Marcho

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

Multiple Personality Day

National Absinthe Day

National Cheese Doodle Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Potty Dance Day

National Poutine Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

Reel Film Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also…

Custom Chief's Day in Vanuatu

Day of Physical Culture and Sport in Azerbaijan

Learn from Lei Feng Day in China

St Piran's Day in Cornwall

Many birthdays on this day in Women’s History…

1723 – Princess Mary of Great Britain (d. 1773)

1790 Flora MacDonald, Scottish woman who helped Bonnie Prince Charlie escape, is buried in the sheet he slept in at 67 or 68

1834 – Marietta Piccolomini, Italian soprano (d. 1899)

1871 – Rosa Luxemburg, Polish-Russian economist and philosopher (d. 1919)

1876 – Elisabeth Moore, American tennis player (d. 1959)

1882 – Dora Marsden, English author and activist (d. 1960)

1883 – Pauline Sperry, American mathematician (d. 1967)



LOUISE PEARCE

Louise Pearce, one of the foremost pathologists of the early 20th century, was born today in 1885. She found a cure for trypano-somiasis in 1919 and researched the African sleeping sickness.

1898 – Misao Okawa, Japanese super-centenarian (d. 2015) at the age of 117

1900 – Lilli Jahn, Jewish German doctor (d. 1944)

1920 – Virginia Christine, American actress (d. 1996)

1920 – Rachel Gurney, English actress (d. 2001)

March 5, 1931 – Geraldyn (Jerrie) Cobb is born. She became the first woman to pass qualifying exams for astronaut training in 1959 but wasn’t allowed to train because of her gender.

1935 – Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer and journalist

1938 – Lynn Margulis, American biologist and academic (d. 2011)

1939 – Samantha Eggar, English actress

1947 – Clodagh Rodgers, Northern Irish singer and actress

1948 – Elaine Paige, English singer and actress

1953 – Katarina Frostenson, Swedish poet and author

1954 – Marsha Warfield, American actress

1956 – Teena Marie, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2010)

1968 – Theresa Villiers, English lawyer and politician, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

1973 – Nelly Arcan, Canadian author (d. 2009)

1974 – Eva Mendes, American model and actress

1987 – Anna Chakvetadze, Russian tennis player

1994 – Daria Gavrilova, Russian-Australian tennis player

1996 – Taylor Hill, American model

2014 A survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights reports that about 1/3 of women in the European Union have experienced physical or sexual violence since the age of 15

also on this day in history…

1616 – Nicolaus Copernicus's book On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres is added to the Index of Forbidden Books 73 years after it was first published.

1872 – George Westinghouse patents the air brake.

1946 – Cold War: Winston Churchill coins the phrase "Iron Curtain" in his speech at Westminster College, Missouri.

1970 – The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect after ratification by 43 nations.

additional birthdays today include…

1887 – Heitor Villa-Lobos, Brazilian guitarist and composer (d. 1959)

1898 – Zhou Enlai, Chinese politician, 1st Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1976)

1908 – Rex Harrison, English actor (d. 1990)

1922 – Pier Paolo Pasolini, Italian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1975)

1927 – Jack Cassidy, American actor and singer (d. 1976)

1929 – J. B. Lenoir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1967)

1937 – Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigerian general and politician, 5th President of Nigeria

1949 – Tom Russell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1955 – Penn Jillette, American magician, actor, and author

1957 – Ray Suarez, American journalist and author

1958 – Andy Gibb, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1988)

1963 – Joel Osteen, American pastor, author, and television host

1966 – Aasif Mandvi, Indian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – M.C. Solaar, Senegalese-French rapper

1970 – Mike Brown, American basketball player and coach

1970 – John Frusciante, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer