Almanac - Friday 3/19/21

Today is Certified Nurses Day...

Today is Friday, the 19th of March, 2021,

It is the 78th day of the year.

287 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until spring begins

Spring Equinox 2021 in Northern Hemisphere will be at 2:37 AM on Saturday, March 20

The sun rises at 7:13 am

and sunset will be at 7:22 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:17 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:40 am

The first low tide will be at 9:48 am

The next high tide at 4:54 pm at 3.76 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach will be at 9:19 pm.

The Moon is currently 30.6% visible; a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 21st of March of 2021 at 7:40 am

Today is…

Certified Nurses Day

Client's Day

Let's Laugh Day

National Backyard Day

National Chocolate Caramel Day

National Poultry Day

National Preschool Teachers Appreciation Day

Red Nose Day (UK)

World Sleep Day

Today is also…

Kashubian Unity Day in Poland

On this day in Women's Herstory...

Minna Canth's Birthday and the Day of Equality in Finland

1844 – Minna Canth, Finnish journalist, playwright, and activist (d. 1897)

1911 1st International Women's Day sees over 1 million men and women attend rallies in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Issues discussed included women's right to vote and to hold public office, the right to work, to vocational training and an end to discrimination on the job.

2019 American Karen Uhlenbeck becomes the 1st woman to win mathematics Abel Prize

Margaret Foley, a labor organizer, suffragist, and social worker, was born today in 1875. As a passionate suffrage activist, she would loudly confront anti-suffrage speakers at events and even made a solo balloon flight where she tossed suffrage literature from the basket.

Known as "The Funniest Woman in the World" Loretta Mary Aiken (better known as Moms Mabley) was born today in 1894. She was one of the most successful entertainers of the black vaudeville stage, also known as the Chitlin' Circuit.

1906 – Clara Breed, American librarian and activist (d. 1994)

March 19, 1947 – Glenn Close is born. A multi-time Emmy, Tony and Oscars Award winner, she has also advocated for women’s and LGBT rights.

also on this day in history…

1649 – The House of Commons of England passes an act abolishing the House of Lords, declaring it "useless and dangerous to the people of England".

1918 – The US Congress establishes time zones and approves daylight saving time.

1931 – Governor Fred B. Balzar signs a bill legalizing gambling in Nevada.

1979 – The United States House of Representatives begins broadcasting its day-to-day business via the cable television network C-SPAN.

2008 – GRB 080319B: A cosmic burst that is the farthest object visible to the naked eye is briefly observed.

1742 – Túpac Amaru II, Peruvian rebel leader (d. 1781)

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American police officer (d. 1929)

1860 – William Jennings Bryan, American lawyer and politician, 41st United States Secretary of State (d. 1925)

1872 – Anna Held, Polish singer (d. 1918)

1873 – Max Reger, German pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1916)

1880 – Ernestine Rose, American librarian and advocate (d. 1961)

1881 – Edith Nourse Rogers, American social worker and politician (d. 1960)

1891 – Earl Warren, American lieutenant, jurist, and politician, 14th Chief Justice of the United States (d. 1974)

1893 – Gertrud Dorka, German archaeologist, prehistorian and museum director (died 1976)

1894 – Moms Mabley, American comedian and singer (d. 1975)

1900 – Carmen Carbonell, Spanish stage and film actress (d. 1988)

1901 – Jo Mielziner, French-American set designer (d. 1976)

1904 – John Sirica, American lawyer and judge (d. 1992)

1909 – Marjorie Linklater, Scottish campaigner for the arts and environment of Orkney (d. 1997)

1915 – Patricia Morison, American actress and singer (d. 2018)

1916 – Irving Wallace, American journalist, author, and screenwriter (d. 1990)

1919 – Lennie Tristano, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 1978)

1922 – Hiroo Onoda, Japanese lieutenant (d. 2014)

1923 – Pamela Britton, American actress (d. 1974)

1925 – Brent Scowcroft, American general and diplomat, 9th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2020)

1928 – Hans Küng, Swiss theologian and author

1928 – Patrick McGoohan, Irish-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2009)

1931 – Emma Andijewska, Ukrainian poet, writer and painter

1932 – Gail Kobe, American actress and producer (d. 2013)

1933 – Phyllis Newman, American actress and singer (d. 2019)

1933 – Philip Roth, American novelist (d. 2018)

1933 – Renée Taylor, American actress, producer, and screenwriter

1935 – Nancy Malone, American actress, director, and producer (d. 2014)

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss model and actress

1937 – Clarence "Frogman" Henry, American R&B singer and pianist

1942 – Heather Robertson, Canadian journalist and author (d. 2014)

1946 – Ruth Pointer, American musician

1947 – Glenn Close, American actress, singer, and producer

1955 – Bruce Willis, German-American actor and producer

1960 – Eliane Elias, Brazilian singer-songwriter and pianist

1964 – Yoko Kanno, Japanese pianist and composer

1982 – Hana Kobayashi, Venezuelan singer

1996 – Barbara Haas, Austrian tennis player