Almanac - Friday 3/12/21

Today is Friday, the 12th of March of 2021...

It is the 71st day of the year

294 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until spring begins

The sun rose at 6:24 am

and the sun sets at 6:16 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:20 pm.

The first low tide was at 4:00 am at 1.71 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:49 am at 5.79

The next low tide will be at 4:23 pm at minus zero point 24 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in San Francisco will be at 10:59 pm at 5.33 feet

The Moon is 1.0% visible; a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow Saturday the 13th of March of 2021 at 2:21 am

Today is…

Girl Scout Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Alfred Hitchcock Day

National Baked Scallops Day

National Plant a Flower Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Working Moms Day

World Day Against Cyber Censorship

Today is also…

Arbor Day in China and Taiwan

Aztec New Year

National Day in Mauritius

Youth Day in Zambia

On this day in Women’s Herstory…

In 1884, Mississippi establishes 1st US state college for women

March 12, 1912 – Juliette Gordon Low assembled 18 girls together in Savannah, Georgia, for the first-ever Girl Scout meeting

March 12, 1993 – Janet Reno is sworn in as the first woman U.S. Attorney General

March 13, 1986 – Susan Butcher won the first of 3 straight and 4 total Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Races in Alaska

1993 Michael Kanin, American director, writer and actor (Woman of the Year, Teacher's Pet), dies at 83

In 2020, the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament is cancelled over concerns of the spread of COVID-19; first time 'March Madness' not held since it began in 1939; women's tournament also cancelled

Women’s Herstory birthdays include…

Lupe Anguiano, Mexican-American civil rights activist known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor, and the protection of the environment, was born today in 1929. She was a national organizer for the United Farm Workers and founded the National Women’s Employment & Education Inc.

Dorrit Hoffleit, a senior research astronomer at Yale University, was born today in 1907. She was known for her work in variable stars, astrometry, spectroscopy, meteors, and the Bright Star Catalog, as well as her mentorship of many young women and generations of astronomers.

1637 – Anne Hyde, Duchess of York and Albany (d. 1671)

1806 – Jane Pierce, American wife of Franklin Pierce, 15th First Lady of the United States (d. 1863)

1781 – Frederica of Baden, Queen consort to Gustav IV Adolf of Sweden (d. 1826)

1908 – Rita Angus, New Zealand painter (d. 1970)

1913 – Agathe von Trapp, Hungarian-American singer and author (d. 2010)

1917 – Googie Withers, Indian-Australian actress (d. 2011)

1918 – Elaine de Kooning, American painter and academic (d. 1989)

1923 – Mae Young, American wrestler (d. 2014)

1933 – Myrna Fahey, American actress (d. 1973)

1933 – Barbara Feldon, American actress

1936 – Virginia Hamilton, American children's books author (d. 2002)

1945 – Anne Summers, Australian feminist writer, editor, publisher and public servant

1946 – Liza Minnelli, American actress, singer and dancer

1948 – Virginia Bottomley, Scottish social worker and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1956 – Lesley Manville, English actress

1968 – Tammy Duckworth, Thai-American colonel, pilot, and politician

1970 – Karen Bradley, British politician

1977 – Michelle Burgher, track and field athlete

1978 – Arina Tanemura, Japanese author and illustrator

1980 – Becky Holliday, American pole vaulter

1981 – Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenian tennis player

1981 – Holly Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Lili Bordán, Hungarian-American actress

1984 – Shreya Ghoshal, Indian singer

1984 – Jaimie Alexander, American actress

1987 – Jessica Hardy, American swimmer

1994 – Katie Archibald, Scottish track cyclist

1994 – Christina Grimmie, American singer-songwriter (d. 2016)

1998 – Elizaveta Ukolova, Czech figure skater

Also on this day in history…

1913 – The future capital of Australia is officially named Canberra.

1918 – Moscow becomes the capital of Russia again after Saint Petersburg held this status for most of the period since 1713.

1928 – In California, the St. Francis Dam fails; the resulting floods kill 431 people.

1930 – Mahatma Gandhi begins the Salt March, a 200-mile march to the sea to protest the British monopoly on salt in India.

1933 – Great Depression: Franklin D. Roosevelt addresses the nation for the first time as President of the United States. This is also the first of his "fireside chats".

1989 – Sir Tim Berners-Lee submits his proposal to CERN for an information management system, which subsequently develops into the world wide web.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1685 – George Berkeley, Irish bishop and philosopher (d. 1753)

1896 – Jesse Fuller, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1976)

1917 – Leonard Chess, American record company executive, co-founder of Chess Records (d. 1969)

1922 – Jack Kerouac, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1922 – Lane Kirkland, American sailor and union leader (d. 1999)

1923 – Wally Schirra, American captain, pilot, and astronaut (d. 2007)

1928 – Edward Albee, American director and playwright (d. 2016)

1932 – Andrew Young, American pastor and politician, 14th United States Ambassador to the United Nations

1940 – Al Jarreau, American singer (d. 2017)

1947 – Mitt Romney, American businessman and politician, 70th Governor of Massachusetts

1948 – James Taylor, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1957 – Marlon Jackson, American singer-songwriter and dancer

1960 – Courtney B. Vance, American actor and painter

1962 – Darryl Strawberry, American baseball player and minister

1968 – Aaron Eckhart, American actor and producer

1969 – Jake Tapper, American journalist and author

1970 – Dave Eggers, American author