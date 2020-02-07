Almanac - Friday 2/7/20

It's National Periodic Table Day!

Independence Day in Grenada, celebrates the independence of Grenada from the United Kingdom in 1974.

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in the United States

On this day in Black History…

Feb 7, 1925 – Oscar Adams Jr. (1925–1997) was born on February 7, 1925, in Birmingham, Alabama, Oscar William Adams, Jr. was the first African American Supreme Court Justice appointed in the state of Alabama.

When he later stood for election to a full term, the first African American elected to a statewide constitutional office. He also litigated many civil rights cases in his career as a lawyer and was part of the first African American law firm established in the state.

Feb. 7, 1926 – Carter G. Woodson Launches Negro History Week

Feb 7, 1883 – Eubie Blake, American pianist and composer (d. 1983)

Feb 7, 1872 – Alcorn A&M College opened

Feb 7, 1946 – A Filibuster in U.S. Senate killed FEPC bill

The Fair Employment Practice Committee was created in 1941 in the United States to implement Executive Order 8802 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, "banning discriminatory employment practices by Federal agencies and all unions and companies engaged in war-related work."

Feb 7, 1974 – Grenada achieves independence from Great Britain

Feb 7, 1945 – Irwin Molison is appointed judge of the US Customs Court.

Feb 7, 1907 – James Poindexter (1819-1907) clergyman, abolitionist, politician, and civil rights activist, was born in Richmond Virginia in 1819. He died on this day in 1907.

Feb 7, 1961 – Congressman Allen West was born on February 7, 1961 in Atlanta. In 2010, retired lieutenant colonel Allen West became the first black Republican to represent Florida in Congress since Rep. Josiah T. Walls, who served during Reconstruction.

Born on this day in 1965 – Chris Rock, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1991 – Haiti's first democratically elected president, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, is sworn in.

2013 – The U.S. state of Mississippi officially certifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was formally ratified by Mississippi in 1995.

Also on this day in history…

1497 – In Florence, Italy, supporters of Girolamo Savonarola burn cosmetics, art, and books, in a "Bonfire of the vanities".

1894 – The Cripple Creek miner's strike, led by the Western Federation of Miners, begins in Cripple Creek, Colorado, United States.

1898 – Dreyfus affair: Émile Zola is brought to trial for libel for publishing J'Accuse…!.

1940 – The second full-length animated Walt Disney film, Pinocchio, premieres.

1986 – Twenty-eight years of one-family rule end in Haiti, when President Jean-Claude Duvalier flees the Caribbean nation.

1990 – Dissolution of the Soviet Union: The Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party agrees to give up its monopoly on power.

1992 – The Maastricht Treaty is signed, leading to the creation of the European Union.

1997 – NeXT merges with Apple Computer, starting the path to Mac OS X.

1804 – John Deere, American blacksmith and businessman, founded Deere & Company (d. 1886)

1812 – Charles Dickens, English novelist and critic (d. 1870)

1867 – Laura Ingalls Wilder, American author (d. 1957)

1885 – Sinclair Lewis, American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1906 – Puyi, Chinese emperor (d. 1967)

1908 – Buster Crabbe, American swimmer and actor (d. 1983)

1920 – Oscar Brand, Canadian-American singer-songwriter and author (d. 2016)

1926 – Bill Hoest, American cartoonist (“The Lockhorns”)(d. 1988)

1932 – Gay Talese, American journalist and memoirist

1934 – King Curtis, American saxophonist and producer (d. 1971)

1962 – Garth Brooks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist