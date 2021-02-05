Almanac - Friday 2/5/21

Today is Hank Aaron's birthday...

Today is Friday, the 5th of February of 2021...

February 5 is the 36th day of the year

329 days remain until the end of the year

43 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:10 am

and sunset will be at 5:48 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

the first high tide will be at 5:32 am

The first low tide will be at 12:22 pm

The next high tide at 7:29 pm.

and the final low tide at Aquatic Park in San Francisco will be at 11:51 pm.

The Moon is 41.1% visible; a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 11th of February of 2021 at 11:06 am

Today is…

Bubble Gum Day

California Western Monarch Day

Disaster Day

Give Kids a Smile Day

Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Fart Day

National Shower with a Friend Day

National Wear Red Day

National Weatherperson's Day

World Nutella Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Mexico

Crown Princess Mary's birthday in Denmark

Kashmir Solidarity Day in Pakistan

Liberation Day in San Marino

Runeberg's Birthday in Finland

Unity Day in Burundi

On this day in Black History…

Feb. 5, 1866 –

Congressman Thaddeus Stevens offered an amendment to Freedmen's Bureau Bill authorizing the distribution of public land and confiscated First land to freedmen and loyal refugees in 40- acre lots.

Born on this day, February 5, 1934 – Hank Aaron

One of America’s greatest baseball players, Henry Louis “Hank Aaron” was born February 5, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama. The baseball Hall of Famer held the Major League Baseball record 33 years with 755 career home runs.

Feb. 5, 1958 - Clifton R. Wharton Sr. confirmed as minister to Rumania. This career diplomat was the first Black to head a U.S. embassy in Europe.

Feb. 5, 1962 - Suit seeking to bar Englewood, N.J., from maintaining "racial segregated" elementary schools filed in U.S. District Court.

Also on this day in history…

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

2019 – Pope Francis becomes the first Pope in history to visit and perform papal mass in the Arabian Peninsula during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

2020 – United States President Donald Trump is acquitted by the United States Senate in his first impeachment trial.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

1906 – John Carradine, American actor (d. 1988)

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1997)

1914 – Alan Lloyd Hodgkin, English physiologist, biophysicist, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1998)

1915 – Robert Hofstadter, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1990)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player (d. 2021)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1948 – Christopher Guest, American actor and director

1948 – Barbara Hershey, American actress

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

1976 – Abhishek Bachchan, Indian actor

1987 – Darren Criss, American actor, singer, and entrepreneur