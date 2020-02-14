Almanac - Friday 2/14/20

It is Frederick Douglass Day!

Today is Friday, the 14th of February of 2020...

It is the 45th day of the year.

321 days remain until the end of the year.

34 days until spring begins

18 days until Super Tuesday March 3 2020

263 days until presidential elections

Tuesday November 3 2020

(8 months and 20 days from today)

The sun rises at 7:00 am

and sunset will be at 5:49 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:24 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:23 am

and the next high tide will be at 3:57 pm.

The first low tide will be at 9:38 am

and the next low tide at 9:21 pm.

The Moon is 65.6% visible; a Waning Gibbous

Moon Direction: 176.29° S↑

Moon Altitude: 41.71°

Moon Distance: 229782 mi

Last Quarter Moon in 1 day, Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

Next New Moon: Feb 23, 2020 7:32 am

Next Full Moon: Mar 9, 2020 10:47 am

Next Moonset: Today 10:35 am

Today is,,,

Frederick Douglass Day

International Book Giving Day

International Quirkyalone Day

International Winter Bike to Work Day

League of Women Voters Day

Library Lovers Day

National Call in Single Day

National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

National Ferris Wheel Day

National Have a Heart Day

National No One Eats Alone Day

National Organ Donor Day

Pet Theft Awareness Day

Race Relations Day

Read to Your Child Day

The Inbox Day

Valentine's Day

Today is also…

Statehood Day in Arizona and Oregon

Presentation of Jesus at the Temple in the Armenian Apostolic Church

Parents' Worship Day in parts of India

On this day in Black History…

February 14, 1867 – Morehouse College Organized in Augusta, Georgia. The institution was later moved to Atlanta.

February 14, 1936 – The National Negro Congress was organized at a Chicago meeting attended by 817 delegates representing more than 500 organizations. Asa Phillip Randolph of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters was elected president of the new organization.

– On this day in 1817, abolitionist and author Frederick Douglass was born.

1943 – Maceo Parker, American saxophonist, best known for his work with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic

– On this day in 1946, legendary performer Gregory Hines was born.

Also on this day in history…

1849 – In New York City, James Knox Polk becomes the first serving President of the United States to have his photograph taken.

1855 – Texas is linked by telegraph to the rest of the United States, with the completion of a connection between New Orleans and Marshall, Texas.

1859 – Oregon is admitted as the 33rd U.S. state.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell applies for a patent for the telephone, as does Elisha Gray.

1899 – Voting machines are approved by the U.S. Congress for use in federal elections.

1912 – Arizona is admitted as the 48th and the last contiguous U.S. state.

1920 – The League of Women Voters is founded in Chicago.

1924 – The Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company changes its name to International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

1989 – Iranian leader Ruhollah Khomeini issues a fatwa encouraging Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses.

2005 – YouTube is launched by a group of college students, eventually becoming the largest video sharing website in the world and a main source for viral videos.

2018 – A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida is one of the deadliest school massacres with 17 fatalities and 15 injuries.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1859 – George Washington Gale Ferris Jr., American engineer, inventor of the Ferris wheel (d. 1896)

1882 – John Barrymore, American actor (d. 1942)

1894 – Jack Benny, American actor and producer (d. 1974)

1895 – Max Horkheimer, German philosopher and sociologist (d. 1973)

1913 – Jimmy Hoffa, American trade union leader (d. 1975)

1916 – Edward Platt, American actor (d. 1974)

1921 – Hugh Downs, American journalist, game show host, and producer

1929 – Vic Morrow, American actor and director (d. 1982)

1934 – Florence Henderson, American actress and singer (d. 2016)

1937 – Magic Sam, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)

1939 – Blowfly, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Donna Shalala, American academic and politician, 18th United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

1941 – Paul Tsongas, American lawyer and politician (d. 1997)

1942 – Michael Bloomberg, American businessman and politician, 108th Mayor of New York City

1943 – Eric Andersen, American singer-songwriter

1944 – Carl Bernstein, American journalist and author

1946 – Gregory Hines, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2003)

1947 – Tim Buckley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1975)

1948 – Kitten Natividad, Mexican-American actress and dancer

1948 – Pat O'Brien, American journalist and author

1951 – Terry Gross, American radio host and producer

1956 – Dave Dravecky, American baseball player

1959 – Renée Fleming, American soprano and actress

1960 – Meg Tilly, American actress and author