Almanac - Friday 1/8/21

It's World Typing Day...
Today is Friday, the 8th of January of 2021
January 8 is the eighth day of the year
357 days remain until the end of the year
The sun rises at 7:26 am
and sunset will be at 5:08 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.
Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.
The first low tide was at 12:09 am
The first high tide will be at 6:49 am
The next low tide of the day will be at 1:43 pm.
The next high tide at 8:34 pm.
The Moon is currently 26.5%
New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 12th of January of 2021 at 9:00 pm
Today is…
National Winter Skin Relief Day
Today is also….
Babinden in Belarus and Russia
Commonwealth Day in the Northern Mariana Islands
On this day in history….
1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.
1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.
1835 – US President Andrew Jackson announces a celebratory dinner after having reduced the United States national debt to zero for the only time.
1867 – The United States Congress passes the bill to allow African American men the right to vote in Washington, D.C
1959 – Charles de Gaulle is proclaimed as the first President of the French Fifth Republic.
1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.
1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.
1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.
2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but 6 others died, including John Roll, a federal judge.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934)
1909 – Evelyn Wood, American author and educator (d. 1995)[108]
1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)[110]
1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)[111]
1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)[126]
1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)
1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist
1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)
1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer
1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)
1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)
1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)
1958 – Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education
1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player
1984 – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea (probable)