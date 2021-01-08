Almanac - Friday 1/8/21

It's World Typing Day...

Today is Friday, the 8th of January of 2021

January 8 is the eighth day of the year

357 days remain until the end of the year

71 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:26 am

and sunset will be at 5:08 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:17 pm.

The first low tide was at 12:09 am

The first high tide will be at 6:49 am

The next low tide of the day will be at 1:43 pm.

The next high tide at 8:34 pm.

The Moon is currently 26.5%

a Waning Crescent

New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 12th of January of 2021 at 9:00 pm

Today is…

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

World Typing Day

Today is also….

Babinden in Belarus and Russia

Commonwealth Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

On this day in history….

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1835 – US President Andrew Jackson announces a celebratory dinner after having reduced the United States national debt to zero for the only time.

1867 – The United States Congress passes the bill to allow African American men the right to vote in Washington, D.C

1959 – Charles de Gaulle is proclaimed as the first President of the French Fifth Republic.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "War on Poverty" in the United States.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but 6 others died, including John Roll, a federal judge.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (d. 1934)

1909 – Evelyn Wood, American author and educator (d. 1995)[108]

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)[110]

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (d. 1992)[111]

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)[126]

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (d. 1991)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1941 – Graham Chapman, English actor and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1958 – Betsy DeVos, American businesswoman and politician, 11th Secretary of Education

1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player

1984 – Kim Jong-un, North Korean soldier and politician, 3rd Supreme Leader of North Korea (probable)