Almanac - Friday 1/29/21

Today is Curmudgeons Day, and (coincidently?) it's W.C. Fields' birthday...



Today is Friday, the 29th of January of 2021,

January 29 is the 29th day of the year

336 days remain until the end of the year

50 days until spring begins

The sun rises at 7:16 am

and sunset will be at 5:31 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 15 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:23 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:51 am

and the next high tide at 11:27 am.

The first low tide will be at 5:26 am

and the next low tide at 6:08 pm.

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 4th of February of 2021 at 9:37 am

Today is…

Curmudgeons Day

Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day

Freethinkers Day

National Big Wig Day

National Carnation Day

National Corn Chip Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

National Puzzle Day

Seeing Eye Dog Day

Today is also…

Kansas Day

1861 – Kansas is admitted as the 34th U.S. state.

Also on this day in history…

1845 – "The Raven" is published in The Evening Mirror in New York, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe.

1886 – Karl Benz patents the first successful gasoline-driven automobile.

1891 – Liliʻuokalani is proclaimed the last monarch and only queen regnant of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

1907 – Charles Curtis of Kansas becomes the first Native American U.S. Senator.

1936 – The first inductees into the Baseball Hall of Fame are announced.

1980 – The Rubik's Cube makes its international debut at the Ideal Toy Corp. in Earl's Court, London.

1996 – President Jacques Chirac announces a "definitive end" to French nuclear weapons testing.

2002 – In his State of the Union address, President George W. Bush describes "regimes that sponsor terror" as an Axis of evil, in which he includes Iraq, Iran and North Korea.

2005 – The first direct commercial flights from mainland China (from Guangzhou) to Taiwan since 1949 arrived in Taipei. Shortly afterwards, a China Airlines flight lands in Beijing.

2009 – Governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich is removed from office following his conviction of several corruption charges, including the alleged solicitation of personal benefit in exchange for an appointment to the United States Senate as a replacement for then-U.S. president-elect Barack Obama.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1688 – Emanuel Swedenborg, Swedish astronomer, philosopher, and theologian (d. 1772)[20]

1737 – Thomas Paine, prominent for publishing Common Sense (1776), which established him as one of the Founding Fathers of the United States (d. 1809)[23]

1843 – William McKinley, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 25th President of the United States (d. 1901)

1860 – Anton Chekhov, Russian playwright and short story writer (d. 1904)

1874 – John D. Rockefeller, Jr., American businessman and philanthropist (d. 1960)[29]

1880 – W. C. Fields, American actor, comedian, and screenwriter (d. 1946)

1913 – Victor Mature, American actor (d. 1999)

1917 – John Raitt, American actor and singer (d. 2005)

1918 – John Forsythe, American actor (d. 2010)

1927 – Edward Abbey, American environmentalist and author (d. 1989)

1939 – Germaine Greer, Australian journalist and author

1941 – Robin Morgan, American actress, journalist, and author

1945 – Tom Selleck, American actor and businessman

1946 – Bettye LaVette, American singer-songwriter

1954 – Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, actress, and producer, founded Harpo Productions

1960 – Greg Louganis, American diver and author

1970 – Paul Ryan, American economist and politician, 62nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1975 – Sara Gilbert, American actress, producer, and talk show host