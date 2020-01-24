Almanac - Friday 1/24/20

Happy Lunar New Year. It's the year of the mouse, or of the rat.

Today is Friday, the 24th of January of 2020.

It is the 24th day of the year in the year.

342 days remain until the end of the year

55 days until spring begins

39 days until primaries Tuesday March 3, 2020

(1 month and 9 days from today)

284 days until Tuesday November 3, 2020

(9 months and 11 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 7:19 am

and sun sets tonight at 5:26 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:22 pm.

The first high tide was at 12:01 am

and the next high tide at 10:33 am.

The first low tide will be at 4:34 am

and the final low tide at 5:25 pm.

There is a New Moon today at 1:42 pm

First Quarter Moon in 8 days Saturday the 1st of February of 2020 at 5:42 pm

Full Moon in 15 days Saturday the 8th of February of 2020 at 11:33 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 22 days Saturday the 15th of February of 2020 at 2:17 pm

Today is…

Beer Can Appreciation Day

Belly Laugh Day

National "Just Do It" Day

National Activity Professionals Day

National Compliment Day

National Eskimo Pie Patent Day

National Lobster Thermidor Day

National Peanut Butter Day

Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

Today is also…

Unification Day in Romania

On this day in history…

1835 – Slaves in Salvador da Bahia, Brazil, stage a revolt, which is instrumental in ending slavery there 50 years later.

1848 – California Gold Rush: James W. Marshall finds gold at Sutter's Mill near Sacramento.

1908 – The first Boy Scout troop is organized in England by Robert Baden-Powell.

1916 – In Brushaber v. Union Pacific Railroad Co., the Supreme Court of the United States declares the federal income tax constitutional.

1933 – The 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, changing the beginning and end of terms for all elected federal offices.

1961 – Goldsboro B-52 crash: A bomber carrying two H-bombs breaks up in mid-air over North Carolina. The uranium core of one weapon remains lost.

1972 – Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.

1984 – Apple Computer places the Macintosh personal computer on sale in the United States.

1990 – Japan launches Hiten, the country's first lunar probe, the first robotic lunar probe since the Soviet Union's Luna 24 in 1976, and the first lunar probe launched by a country other than Soviet Union or the United States.

2003 – The United States Department of Homeland Security officially begins operation.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1712 – Frederick the Great, Prussian king (d. 1786)

1776 – E. T. A. Hoffmann, German jurist, author, and composer (d. 1822)

1862 – Edith Wharton, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1937)

1917 – Ernest Borgnine, American actor (d. 2012)

1918 – Oral Roberts, American evangelist, founded Oral Roberts University and Oral Roberts Evangelistic Association (d. 2009)

1925 – Maria Tallchief, American ballerina and actress (d. 2013)

1926 – Ruth Asawa, American sculptor (d. 2013)

1930 – John Romita Sr., American comic book artist

1938 – Julius Hemphill, American saxophonist and composer (d. 1995)

1939 – Ray Stevens, American singer-songwriter and actor

1941 – Neil Diamond, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1941 – Aaron Neville, American singer

1943 – Sharon Tate, American model and actress (d. 1969)

1947 – Michio Kaku, American physicist and academic

1947 – Warren Zevon, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1948 – Elliott Abrams, American diplomat, lawyer and political scientist

1949 – John Belushi, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1951 – Yakov Smirnoff, Ukrainian-American comedian and actor

1955 – Lynda Weinman, American businesswoman and author

1961 – Nastassja Kinski, German-American actress and producer

1968 – Mary Lou Retton, American gymnast

1974 – Rokia Traoré, Malian singer

1978 – Kristen Schaal, American actress, voice artist, comedian and writer