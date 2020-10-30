Almanac - Friday 10/30/20

It's Candy Corn Day...

Today is Friday, the 30th of October of 2020

October 30 is the 304th day of the year.

62 days remain until the end of the year

52 days until winter begins

4 days until Election Day

Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:34 am

and sunset will be at 6:12 pm.

we will have 10 hours and 38 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The first low tide will be at 5:08 am

The only high tide of the day will be at 11:37 am.

The final low tide at Aquatic Park will be at 5:52 pm.

The Moon is currently 98.8% visible

Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon tomorrow, Saturday, Halloween, the 31st of October of 2020 at 7:49 am.

The October full moon will be the Full Hunter’s Moon or the Harvest Moon.

This is the month when the game is fattended up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

It’s also called the Drying Rice Moon, the Falling Leaves Moon, the Freezing Moon, the Ice Moon, and the Migrating Moon.

Today is…

Buy a Doughnut Day

Checklist Day

Create a Great Funeral Day

Frankenstein Friday

Haunted Refrigerator Night

Mischief Night

National Bandanna Day

National Breadstick Day

National Candy Corn Day

National Publicist Day

National Speak Up For Service Day

National Text Your Ex Day

Pumpkin Bread Day

Sugar Addiction Awareness Day

World Lemur Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation

Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions in the former Soviet republics, except Ukraine

Thevar Jayanthi in India

On this day in history…

1817 – Simón Bolívar becomes President of the Third Republic of Venezuela.

1831 – Nat Turner is arrested for leading the bloodiest slave rebellion in United States history.

1905 – Czar Nicholas II issues the October Manifesto, granting the Russian peoples basic civil liberties and the right to form a duma. (October 17 in the Julian calendar)

1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts his radio play of H. G. Wells's The War of the Worlds, causing anxiety in some of the audience in the United States.

1945 – Jackie Robinson of the Kansas City Monarchs signs a contract for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the baseball color line.

1973 – The Bosphorus Bridge in Turkey is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the second time.

1975 – Prince Juan Carlos I of Spain becomes acting head of state, taking over for the country's ailing dictator, Gen. Francisco Franco.

1983 – The first democratic elections in Argentina, after seven years of military rule, are held.

1995 – Quebec citizens narrowly vote (50.58% to 49.42%) in favour of remaining a province of Canada in their second referendum on national sovereignty.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1735 – John Adams, American lawyer and politician, 2nd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1857 – Georges Gilles de la Tourette, French-Swiss physician and neurologist (d. 1904)

1871 – Paul Valéry, French poet and philosopher (d. 1945)

1885 – Ezra Pound, American poet and critic (d. 1972)

1893 – Charles Atlas, Italian-American bodybuilder (d. 1972)

1908 – Patsy Montana, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1996)

1915 – Fred W. Friendly, American journalist and producer (d. 1998)

1934 – Frans Brüggen, Dutch flute player and conductor (d. 2014)

1935 – Robert Caro, American journalist and author

1939 – Eddie Holland, American singer-songwriter and producer

1939 – Grace Slick, American singer-songwriter and model

1945 – Henry Winkler, American actor, comedian, director, and producer

1946 – Andrea Mitchell, American journalist

1951 – Trilok Gurtu, Indian drummer and songwriter

1961 – Larry Wilmore, American comedian and television host

1981 – Ivanka Trump, American model and businesswoman