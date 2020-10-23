Almanac - Friday 10/23/20

It's Boston Cream Pie Day...
Today is Friday, the 23rd of October of 2020
It is the 297th day of the year.
69 days remain until the end of the year.
11 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020
The sun rises at 7:27 am
and sunset will be at 6:20 pm.
Today we will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.
The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.
The first high tide will be at 7:17 am
The only low tide of the day will be at 12:17 pm.
and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 5:47 pm.
The Moon is currently 49.4% visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon
Today is…
International National Mole Day
National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day
Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day
Today is also…
Chu-la-long-korn Day in Thailand
Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle in the Republic of North Macedonia
Paris Peace Agreement Day in Cambodia
On this day in history…
1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.
1973 – Watergate scandal: President Nixon agrees to turn over subpoenaed audio tapes of his Oval Office conversations.
1998 – Israel and the Palestinian Authority sign the Wye River Memorandum.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (d. 1936)
1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author
1935 – Chi-Chi Rodríguez, Puerto Rican-American golfer
1942 – Michael Crichton, American author, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)
1949 – Nick Tosches, American journalist, author, and poet (d. 2019)
1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda
1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American activist, author, and academic
1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor
1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author and screenwriter