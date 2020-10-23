Almanac - Friday 10/23/20

It's Boston Cream Pie Day...

Today is Friday, the 23rd of October of 2020

It is the 297th day of the year.

69 days remain until the end of the year.

59 days until winter begins

11 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun rises at 7:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:20 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:53 pm.

The first high tide will be at 7:17 am

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:17 pm.

and the final high tide at Aquatic Park will be at 5:47 pm.

The Moon is currently 49.4% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

Today is…

Event Organizers Day

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Canning Day

National Croc Day

National iPod Day

International National Mole Day

National Pharmacy Buyer Day

National Slap Your Irritating Co-Worker Day

Paralegal Day

Swallows Depart from San Juan Capistrano Day

TV Talk Show Host Day

Today is also…

Aviator's Day in Brazil

Chu-la-long-korn Day in Thailand

Day of the Macedonian Revolutionary Struggle in the Republic of North Macedonia

Liberation Day in Libya

National Day in Hungary

Paris Peace Agreement Day in Cambodia

On this day in history…

1850 – The first National Women's Rights Convention begins in Worcester, Massachusetts.

1973 – Watergate scandal: President Nixon agrees to turn over subpoenaed audio tapes of his Oval Office conversations.

1998 – Israel and the Palestinian Authority sign the Wye River Memorandum.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1869 – John Heisman, American football player and coach (d. 1936)

1923 – Ned Rorem, American composer and author

1935 – Chi-Chi Rodríguez, Puerto Rican-American golfer

1942 – Michael Crichton, American author, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2008)

1949 – Nick Tosches, American journalist, author, and poet (d. 2019)

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Paul Kagame, Rwandan soldier and politician, 6th President of Rwanda

1958 – Michael Eric Dyson, American activist, author, and academic

1959 – "Weird Al" Yankovic, American singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor

1965 – Augusten Burroughs, American author and screenwriter