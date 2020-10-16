Almanac - Friday 10/16/20

Today is Friday, the 16th of October of 2020...

It is the 290th day of the year

76 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until winter begins

18 days until Election Day Tuesday November 3, 2020

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:20 am

and sunset will be at 6:30 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 10 minutes of daylight today.

The solar transit will be at 12:54 pm.

the first low tide will be at 5:18 am

and the next low tide at 5:53 pm.

The only high tide of the day will be at 11:59 am.

The Moon is currently 0.3% visible; a Waning Crescent

We have a New Moon today at 12:31 pm

We’ll have a full moon on Halloween

Today is…

Global Cat Day

National Boss Day

National Cut Up Your Credit Card Day

National Department Store Day

National Dictionary Day

National Learn a Word Day

National Liqueur Day

National Mammography Day

Steve Jobs Day

World Food Day

World Spine Day

World Student Day

Today is also…

Air Force Day in Bulgaria

Pope John Paul II Day in Poland

Death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan in Pakistan

Teachers' Day in Chile

World Anaesthesia Day

On this day in history...

1846 – William T. G. Morton administers ether anesthesia during a surgical operation.

World Food Day On this day in history…

1847 – The novel Jane Eyre is published in London.

1859 – John Brown leads a raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia.

1882 – The Nickel Plate Railroad opens for business.

1909 – William Howard Taft and Porfirio Díaz hold the first summit between a U.S. and a Mexican president. They narrowly escape assassination.

1916 – Margaret Sanger opens the first family planning clinic in the United States.

1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis begins: Kennedy is informed of photos taken on October 14 by a U-2 showing nuclear missiles (the crisis will last for 13 days starting from this point).

1968 – Tommie Smith and John Carlos are ejected from the US Olympic team for participating in the Olympics Black Power salute.

1984 – Desmond Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1995 – The Million Man March takes place in Washington, D.C. About 837,000 attended.

1998 – Former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet is arrested in London on a murder extradition warrant.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with….

1758 – Noah Webster, American lexicographer (d. 1843)

1831 – Lucy Stanton, American activist (d. 1910)

1854 – Karl Kautsky, Czech-German journalist, philosopher, and theologian (d. 1938)

1854 – Oscar Wilde, Irish playwright, novelist, and poet (d. 1900)

1886 – David Ben-Gurion, Polish-Israeli soldier and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Israel (d. 1973)

1888 – Eugene O'Neill, American playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1953)

1890 – Michael Collins, Irish general and politician, 2nd Irish Minister for Finance (d. 1922)

1898 – William O. Douglas, American lawyer and jurist (d. 1980)

1903 – Cecile de Brunhoff, French author and pianist (d. 2003)

1903 – Big Joe Williams, American Delta blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)

1908 – Enver Hoxha, Albanian general and politician, Prime Minister of Albania (d. 1985)

1911 – Otto von Bülow, German commander (d. 2006)

1918 – Louis Althusser, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (d. 1990)

1925 – Angela Lansbury, English-American actress, singer, and

1927 – Günter Grass, German novelist, poet, playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2015)

1928 – Mary Daly, American philosopher and theologian (d. 2010

1938 – Nico, German singer-songwriter, model, and actress (d. 1988)

1946 – Suzanne Somers, American actress and producer

1947 – Bob Weir, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1950 – Angry Grandpa, American internet personality (d. 2017)

1958 – Tim Robbins, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1969 – Roy Hargrove, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2018)