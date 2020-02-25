Alameda County Measure D: Modernizing Fire Stations

Measure D is a $90 million bond measure to repair and replace old fire stations in unincorporated parts of Alameda County.

The Alameda County Fire Department says fire stations in these areas are too outdated to do the job. Two were built more than 50 years ago, and two others were built more than seventy years ago. Fire officials say the upgrades are urgent. Unincorporated Alameda County has thousands of acres where brush fires have erupted before. With these upgrades, plus replaced fire stations, crews say they can do a better job fighting future flames.

But to make all this happen, Alameda County homeowners would need to repay the bonds, plus interest, over the next 31 years. So far, no one has come out against this measure.

If you want homeowners to pony up the cash to repair fire stations and build new ones in unincorporated Alameda County, vote yes on Measure D. If you don’t want homeowners to pay for this, vote no.