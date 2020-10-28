Alameda Could Allow Denser Housing / Getting Bayview Voters To The Polls / New Arrivals

Residents in the City of Alameda are debating over building more dense housing. We learn more about Measure Z. Then, we head to Bayview, an area with historically low voter turnout, to hear what’s getting them to the polls next week. And, we hear about a new sci-fi thriller that takes you on a dystopian journey. Plus, today's local music features Oakland-based artist Greg Ashley with a new record called "Death of a Ladies Man."
- Alameda Residents Debate Housing Development Rules Through Measure Z
- Police Violence May Lead To Higher Voter Turnout In Bayview-Hunters Point
- Love Story Meets Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller In Adrien Aster's Novel
