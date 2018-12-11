Alamanc - Tuesday 12/11/18

Today is Tuesday, the 11th of December of 2018 is the 345th day of the year. There are 20 days remaining until the end of the year. 10 days until winter begins

693 days until Presidential Elections Tuesday November 3, 2020...



(1 year 10 months and 23 days from today)

The sun rises this morning at 7:16 am

and the sun sets at 4:51 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight.

Solar noon will be at 12:03 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:57 am

and the next high tide will be at 1:10 pm.

The first low tide will be at 7:36 am

and the next low tide at 8:04 pm.

The Moon is currently 16.3% visible; a Waxing Crescent

Moon Direction:66.37° ENE↑

Moon Altitude:-56.63°

Moon Distance:251459 mi

Next Full Moon:Saturday December 22, 2018 at 9:48 am

Next New Moon: Saturday January 5, 2019 at 5:28 pm

Next Moonrise:Today10:38 am

Today is…Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals DayInternational Mountain DayNational App DayNational Noodle Ring DayToday is also…

Establishment of Kurdish Women's Union in Iraqi Kurdistan

International Mountain Day

National Tango Day in Argentina

Pampanga Day in Pampanga province, Philippines

Republic Day, the day when Upper Volta became an autonomous republic in the French Community in 1958. in Burkina Faso

If today is your birthday, Happy birthday to you! You share this day with…

1803 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (d. 1869)

1830 – Kamehameha V of Hawaii (d. 1872)

1856 – Georgi Plekhanov, Russian philosopher, theorist, and author (d. 1918)

1882 – Fiorello H. La Guardia, American lawyer and politician, 99th Mayor of New York City (d. 1947)

1911 – Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian author, playwright, and screenwriter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist, historian, and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1922 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (d. 2007)

1923 – Morrie Turner, American comics creator (d. 2014)

1926 – Big Mama Thornton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1931 – Rajneesh, Indian guru, mystic, and educator (d. 1990)

1931 – Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican-American actress, singer, and dancer

1938 – McCoy Tyner, American jazz musician

1939 – Tom Hayden, American activist and politician (d. 2016)

1943 – John Kerry, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 68th United States Secretary of State

1949 – Christina Onassis, American-born Greek/Argentine businesswoman, socialite, and heiress (d. 1988)

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1967 – Mo'Nique, American comedian, actress, and producer

1973 – Mos Def, American rapper

1978 – Roy Wood, Jr., American comedian, actor, and radio host

…and on this day in history…

1816 – Indiana becomes the 19th U.S. state.

In 1910, French inventor Georges Claude publicly displayed his first neon lamp, consisting of two 38-foot-long tubes, at the Paris Expo.

1934 – Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the last time.

In 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.

1946 – The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is established.

1964 – Che Guevara speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

1968 – The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, featuring the Rolling Stones, Jethro Tull, the Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull, and the Dirty Mac with Yoko Ono, is filmed in Wembley, London.

On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17's lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation creating a $1.6 billion environmental "superfund" to pay for cleaning up chemical spills and toxic waste dumps.

1981 – El Mozote massacre: Armed forces in El Salvador kill an estimated 900 civilians in an anti-guerrilla campaign during the Salvadoran Civil War.

In 1997, more than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth's greenhouse gases.

2001 – The People's Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Ten years ago in 2008: Former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a $50 Billion Ponzi scheme that destroyed thousands of people's life savings and wrecked charities. (Madoff is serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)

A Year Ago, in 2017, French President Emmanuel Macron awarded millions of dollars in grants to 18 climate scientists from the U.S. and elsewhere, allowing them to relocate to France for the remainder of Donald Trump's presidential term.

Also, The Pentagon said transgender recruits would be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1; a ban ordered by Trump had suffered a series of legal setbacks.