After Volcano Quiets, Philippine Officials At Odds Over Residents' Return

Scientists in the Philippines are defending their assessment of a volcano that has been spewing ash for more than a week after a local official demanded they change their "opinion" of the danger it poses and urged people to defy authorities and return to their homes.

The vice mayor of the town of Talisay, located within a nine-mile zone around the Taal volcano that has been subject to evacuation, criticized the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs), questioning the science of predicting volcanos.

In an interview on Manila's DZMM news radio on Monday, Charlie Natanauan referred to an earlier eruption of Taal in 1965 that killed an estimated 200 people.

"Back in 1965, that was strong; it had lava, but now it's just ash," he said, according to a translation by Rappler, a Philippine news website.

"[It's] just blowing off steam after 50 years," he said. "Philvolcs, meanwhile, predicts the end."

Natanauan mocked the institute's director, Renato Solidum, who reiterated on Monday in an interview with the same radio station that there were signs of magma "recharging" under the volcano that "could cause a strong explosion."

"Why did he say that? Is he God?" Natanauan said.

"I urge you to come back and clean up," he said, addressing the townspeople forced to flee Talisay last week.

"They can sue me if the volcano erupts; I'll be one of the dead anyway," he said. "Can they take care of a population of 70,000 for an extended period? I don't think so; some are already going hungry."

The Taal volcano, located about 40 miles south of the capital, Manila, sprang to life on Jan. 12, sending plumes of ash and steam thousands of feet into the sky and covering the countryside for miles around in a blanket of thick ash.

After the initial eruption, Philvolcs raised the warning level to 4 out of 5, saying that a much more dangerous eruption could occur "within hours or days."

The warning triggered a massive evacuation from hardest-hit Batangas province, where Talisay is located, and from neighboring Cavite province. National disaster management officials say at least 38,906 families, or 148,514 people, are being housed in evacuation centers.

On Tuesday, the Volcanology Institute held a news conference to discuss the situation and to address the concerns of local officials, such as Talisay's vice mayor.

Maria Antonia Bornas, chief of the Philvolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division, said she "understood" that Natanauan "is under so much stress."

"We would like to respect the vice mayor's feelings, but at the same time, we are firm in our science that we are doing our best," Bornas told reporters.

After evacuations went into full swing late last week, Bornas announced that the volcano had experienced a calming and that a hazardous eruption might not happen "for a considerable period of time."

That created a dilemma for the people living near the volcano, who have been forced to leave their property and livestock, and the authorities who ordered them away. Some residents have already defied government orders and returned home.

"We understand their plight," Bornas said at Tuesday's news conference. "We are working doubly hard so we can give them the best information."

"We will be the first one to say if it's safe to go back because we have [the evacuees] in mind all the time," she added.

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano told officials in Batangas province over the weekend that they need to permanently relocate some 6,000 families living in four villages along the slopes of the 1,020-foot Taal volcano.

The area, which is home to farmers, fish pen operators and tourist guides, has long been designated a danger zone by the government due to the proximity of the volcano. Officially, no one is allowed to live there, but that injunction has received lax enforcement over the years.

"We have to enforce these regulations once and for all because their lives are at stake," Ano said Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Taal is among the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, which sits on the "Ring of Fire," an area of elevated volcanic and seismic activity that circles the Pacific Ocean. Taal last erupted in 1977. In a 1911 eruption, it killed 1,335 people.

