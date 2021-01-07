 After Trump's Mob Storms The Capitol, A Growing Number Of Politicians Are Calling For His Removal | KALW
Your Call

After Trump's Mob Storms The Capitol, A Growing Number Of Politicians Are Calling For His Removal

By Rose Aguilar & Lea Ceasrine 8 hours ago
  • A pro-Trump rioter inside the nation's Capitol yesterday.
    Complex News

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Donald Trump’s attempted coup as thousands of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the nation’s Capitol yesterday while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results. Last night, after the riots, 147 Republicans still voted to challenge Joe Biden's victory. A growing number of politicians are now calling for Trump's removal. What questions do you have about the mob violence we saw yesterday?

Guest:

Robert Reich, former US secretary of labor, professor of public policy at UC Berkeley, senior fellow at the Blum Center, and author of The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

NPR, Elena Moore: U.S. Capitol Locked Down As Trump Supporters Breach The Building 

 

AlJazeera, Samer Shehata: Trump is inciting domestic terrorism

 

The New York Times, Sheera Frenkel: How The Storming of Capitol Hill Was Organized on Social Media 

 

The Guardian, Robert Reich: Healthcare to the electoral college: seven ways 2020 left America exposed

 

The Washington Post, Alyssa Fowers & Heather Long: Months later, more than 1 million Americans are still waiting for unemployment aid

