After Trump's Mob Storms The Capitol, A Growing Number Of Politicians Are Calling For His Removal

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Donald Trump’s attempted coup as thousands of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the nation’s Capitol yesterday while Congress was in the process of certifying the election results. Last night, after the riots, 147 Republicans still voted to challenge Joe Biden's victory. A growing number of politicians are now calling for Trump's removal. What questions do you have about the mob violence we saw yesterday?

Guest:

Robert Reich, former US secretary of labor, professor of public policy at UC Berkeley, senior fellow at the Blum Center, and author of The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Web Resources:

