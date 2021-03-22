According To Need (excerpt) / New Arrivals: Berkeley Noir

In California, there are thousands of people living in roadside tent encampments. Today, we meet a woman in Alameda County who gets a chance at permanent housing in another story from the 99% Invisible project According to Need. Then, author Jerry Thompson reads from "Berkeley Noir," a collection of stories he co-edited with crime novelist Owen Hill. And, today's local music featurs Oakland-based band Slow Machine. Their new EP Black Tide came out in February.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the podcast to listen on-demand.