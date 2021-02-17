According To Need, Chapter 1 (excerpt)

In Oakland, when someone has nowhere to turn for shelter, they can call 211. But for many, that means being added to a list ... and waiting. Today, it’s a special episode from the 99% Invisible project “According To Need.”

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or subscribe to the Crosscurrents podcast to listen on-demand.

According to Need was produced by Katie Mingle, with associate producer Abby Madan and managing editor Whitney Henry-Lester. Further invaluable editing from Roman Mars, Lisa Pollak, Emmett FitzGerald, Delaney Hall, Christopher Johnson and Joe Rosenberg.

Sound Engineering by Kevin Ramsay, Brendan Baker, Jacob Winik, and Bryson Barnes. Fact checking by Amy Gaines. Beautiful music by the beautiful Sean Real. Branding and design by MUCHMORE.io. Kurt Kohlstedt was our digital director. Additional support from Sofia Klatzker, Vivian Le and Chris Berube.

Special thanks to everyone who was interviewed for this series as well as Marisol Medina-Cadena, Johanna Zorn, Alison DeJung, and Chelsea Miller.