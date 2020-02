Bees come to California to do a lot more than make honey for us to eat. They pollinate our almond trees, and then move on to other states to help us grow cherries, watermelons, and even cotton. Our whole agricultural system has become dependent on this one single species of insect. It's a special presentation from 99% Invisible: On Beeing.

