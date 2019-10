For today’s Audiograph, we’re headed to the rodeo.

"It's a like-minded way of life. We all feel this way about our livestock and our animals. You look out in that arena and you see the events going on, that's not just an event, that's a way of life."

Click the audio player above to listen to the story.

This story originally aired in 2013.

Audiograph is a radio project mapping the Bay Area’s sonic signature, telling the story of where you live and the people who live there with you.